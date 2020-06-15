Pompeo: The Conviction of U.S. Citizen Paul Whelan in Russia

Washington DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary Of State released the following statement: The United States is outraged by the decision of a Russian court today to convict U.S. citizen Paul Whelan after a secret trial, with secret evidence, and without appropriate allowances for defense witnesses. We have serious concerns that Mr. Whelan was deprived of the fair trial guarantees that Russia is required to provide him in accordance with its international human rights obligations.

The treatment of Paul Whelan at the hands of Russian authorities has been appalling. Russia failed to provide Mr. Whelan with a fair hearing before an independent and impartial tribunal; and during his detention has put his life at risk by ignoring his long-standing medical condition; and unconscionably kept him isolated from family and friends.

We demand Paul Whelan’s immediate release.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE