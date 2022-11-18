Policybazaar shares spike 12% a day after hitting 52-week low

Shares of new-age company , which runs the insurance aggregator platform Policybazaar, on Friday rallied up to 12% to the day’s high at Rs 417.95, as traders chose bottom fishing in troubled waters.

PB Fintech shares are still down over 71% from their 52-week high at Rs 1,466.40. Pre-IPO investors, including Tiger Global, have been exiting the fintech stock after the mandatory lock-in period for early investors ended on November 10.

Disclosures made under SEBI SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations show that Tiger Global Eight Holdings and Internet Fund III sold 182.8 crore shares on November 11.

For brokerages, the stock, however, remains a buy, as out of 11 analysts with coverage on PB Fintech, only one of them has a hold rating. The average target price of Rs 692.3 signals an upside potential of 86.3%, with the most bullish recommendation going up to Rs 910.

In the September quarter, the company reported a narrowing of net loss to Rs 186.64 crore. Its revenue from operations surged 105.1% YoY to Rs 573.47 crore.

“We estimate PB Fintech to continue dominating insurance distribution in India driven by its omnichannel play and continued focus on enhancing insurance penetration via New Initiatives sustainably,” domestic brokerage said.

