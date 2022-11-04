Poland's Alior Bank to launch Alior Pay as part of new strategy



(Reuters) – Poland’s Alior Bank plans to join the fast growing digital payments market at the turn of the year with Alior Pay, a key part of a two year strategy to be announced in early 2023, CEO Grzegorz Olszewski said on Friday.

The bank did not give details of the new service, which it announced alongside a third-quarter net loss of 62.6 million zlotys ($13.1 million).

That compared with a profit of 150.4 million zlotys a year earlier, and was due in part to the payment holidays enacted by Poland’s government to help borrowers cope with higher interest rates. Rival Pekao also reported a loss on Thursday.

Despite a deteriorating economic backdrop, Alior said it did not expect its 2022 cost of risk – money set aside against risky loans – would exceed last year’s 1.6%.

“In terms of the cost of risk, cumulatively for the three quarters of 2022 (we have) the level of 1.47% (…) We expect this year to end at around 1.6%, despite the deteriorating economic situation,” said Tomasz Miklas, deputy CEO for risk management.

He added that in the event of a “moderate economic crisis”, he did not expect an increase in the cost of risk above 2% in the coming quarters.

($1 = 4.7939 zlotys)