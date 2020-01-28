Plan to Steal Guns In Iowa and Sell Them In Chicago Lands Sioux City Man Antwon Holeyfield In Federal Prison

(STL.News) – A Sioux City man was sentenced January 23, 2020, to more than three years in federal prison.

Antwon Holeyfield, age 25, from Sioux City, Iowa, received the prison term after an August 12, 2019, guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to possess stolen firearms and one count of possession of stolen firearms.

Information presented by the United States at the detention, change of plea, and sentencing hearings revealed, on November 26, 2018, Holeyfiled and others burglarized a rural Woodbury County, Iowa, home and sold guns stolen from that home to people in at least two other states. The guns were concealed until about February 16, 2019, when they were sold, traded or given to people from Iowa, Illinois, and South Dakota. Firearms were recovered in Sioux City, Iowa, rural South Dakota, and Chicago, Illinois.

Holeyfield was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Holeyfield was sentenced to 42 months’ imprisonment. He was ordered to make $7,522.75 in restitution. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Holeyfield is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities. The United States Attorney’s Office has prosecuted this case with support from our Project Guardian partners. For more information about Project Guardian, please see https://www.justice.gov/ag/page/file/1217186/download.

The case was investigated by the Sioux City Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney.

