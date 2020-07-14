Pittsburgh Parolee Quintine Scales Sentenced for Drug Trafficking Crime

(STL.News) – Quintine Scales was sentenced to 30 months in prison for fentanyl and heroin trafficking in September 2019 while on state parole and probation for prior heroin trafficking and gun crimes, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Scales, 35, of Pittsburgh, was sentenced by United States District Judge Arthur J. Schwab. Judge Schwab ordered Scales’s federal prison sentence to be served consecutively to any state parole or probation revocation sentence. Judge Schwab also ordered Scales to serve six years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

Assistant United States Attorney Craig W. Haller prosecuted this case on behalf of the United States.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, the United States Marshals Service, and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General conducted the investigation leading to the conviction and sentence in this case. This case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) which is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

