Pittsburgh Man Matthew Michanowicz Indicted for Possessing Destructive Devices

(STL.News) – One resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal firearms laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

The one-count Indictment named Matthew Michanowicz, 52, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment presented to the court, on or about May 31, 2020, Michanowicz knowingly and unlawfully possessed firearms, that is, three destructive devices, which were not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. A Criminal Complaint filed previously alleges Michanowicz was responsible for planting a backpack with homemade explosives at 2 PNC Plaza in downtown Pittsburgh on May 31, 2020.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not more than ten years in prison, a fine of not more than $250,000.00 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Jessica Lieber Smolar is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

