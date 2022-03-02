Pittsburgh: Jordan Coyne Pleads Guilty to Obstructing Police

Pittsburgh Man, Jordan Coyne Pleads Guilty to Obstructing Police during May 20, 2020 Pittsburgh Protest

PITTSBURGH (STL.News) A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

Jordan Coyne, 26, pleaded guilty before United States District Judge Arthur J. Schwab.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on May 30, 2020, Coyne did knowingly and willfully throw multiple objects, including bricks, pieces of concrete, and a tear gas canister at uniformed Pittsburgh police officers, causing the obstruction, impediment and interference of law enforcement officers engaged in the lawful performance of their official duties. The tear gas canister struck an officer in the hand, causing his thumb to bleed and swell.

Judge Schwab scheduled sentencing for July 19, 2022. Judge Schwab permitted the defendant to remain on bond. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not more than five years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan D. Lusty is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

