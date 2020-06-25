Pittsburgh Felon Raymont Wright Charged with Illegal Gun Possession

(STL.News) – A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

The one-count Superseding Indictment named Raymont Wright, 50, as the sole defendant.

According to the Superseding Indictment, on or about July 24, 2014, Raymont Wright, who has previously been convicted two times of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and once of Aggravated Assault, was found to be in possession of a 9 millimeter pistol. Federal law prohibits an individual who has been convicted of a felony from possessing a firearm.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not less than 15 years and up to life in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

This case is being prosecuted under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a collaborative effort by federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, and communities to prevent, deter, and prosecute gun crimes. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Pittsburgh Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the Superseding Indictment in this case.

A superseding indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

