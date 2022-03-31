Pittsburgh: Calvin Leavy Indicted on Bank Robbery Charges

Pittsburgh Man, Calvin Leavy Indicted on Bank Robbery Charges

PITTSBURGH, PA (STL.News) A resident of Pittsburgh, PA, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on bank robbery charges, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

The three-count Indictment, returned on March 29, named Calvin Leavy, 67, formerly of the city’s East Liberty neighborhood, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment, on January 31, 2022, Leavy attempted to rob the First National Bank, located at 3721 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, and did rob the PNC Bank, located at 4600 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, of $1,338.00. Then, on February 8, 2022, Leavy robbed the First National Bank, located at 307 4th Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, of $1,238.00

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Rebecca L. Silinski is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today