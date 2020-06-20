Philadelphia Woman Who Worked With Children at Multiple Locations Arrested

(STL.News) – United States Attorney William M. McSwain announced today that Tayanna Bowman, 23, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has been arrested and charged with one count of distribution and attempted distribution of child pornography. The charges arise out of the defendant’s alleged distribution of images and videos — including to an undercover federal agent — on a file sharing platform over the internet.

At the time of the alleged offenses, Bowman worked with some of the most vulnerable members of society – autistic children. She was employed as a behavioral health technician at ChanceLight Autism Services in Havertown until June 12, 2020. Previously, she was employed as a teaching assistant at Cynthia’s Little Treasures Day Care on North 63rd Street in West Philadelphia.

“The allegations in this case are disturbing,” said U.S. Attorney McSwain. “Any child exploitation case is a very serious matter, but here, the defendant was working with vulnerable, autistic children while she was engaged with an online community of individuals interested in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children — and illegally distributing child pornography to that community. It is our duty to protect the most vulnerable members of society and we will continue to uphold that duty by bringing to justice anybody who preys upon minor children.”

“It’s extremely concerning when someone allegedly distributing child pornography also works with children,” said Michael J. Driscoll, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division. “The FBI is committed to identifying, locating, and holding responsible anyone who circulates this vile material. In doing so, they extend the trauma of the children victimized and drive a demand for additional abusive content.”

If convicted, Bowman faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kelly Harrell.

An Indictment, Information or Criminal Complaint is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

