Philadelphia: Arnell Moore Indicted for Armed Carjacking

Philadelphia Man, Arnell Moore Indicted for Armed Carjacking of Food Delivery Driver

(STL.News) United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Arnell Moore, 18, of Philadelphia, PA was charged by Indictment with carjacking and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence in the City of Philadelphia earlier this year.

Court documents allege that on the night of March 18, 2022, the defendant and at least two accomplices called in a food delivery order to an abandoned residential property in Northeast Philadelphia, and then carjacked the unsuspecting delivery driver at gunpoint when he arrived. The police recovered the stolen vehicle a few days later, and a subsequent search of Moore’s bedroom led to the recovery of the phone used to make the delivery order as well as a loaded semi-automatic firearm, which is alleged to have been used during the carjacking.

“The charges announced today against this defendant exemplify the type of rapid results we have promised to deliver through the Carjacking Task Force and the ‘All Hands On Deck’ initiative,” said U.S. Attorney Williams. “As alleged, Moore and his accomplices set up an innocent delivery driver and stole his vehicle, which he relies on for his livelihood. Enough is enough – if you commit a serious violent crime like an armed carjacking in our city, you can expect the feds to show up on your doorstep.”

“ATF is standing true to our decree by holding violent offenders accountable,” said Matthew Varisco, Special Agent in charge of ATF’s Philadelphia Field Division. “Our mission is to combat violent firearm crimes, and this is exactly the type of case our task force is set out to investigate. If you commit a carjacking, you will be investigated by the Philadelphia Police Department, the ATF, FBI and our local, state, and federal partners.”

The swift action to investigate and federally charge these defendants is the result of the newly formed Philadelphia Carjacking Task Force, which is comprised of members of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Violent Crime Unit; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Philadelphia Police Department.

The goal of the task force is to stem the wave of armed carjackings and violent crimes through investigative and enforcement techniques meant to identify and refer for federal prosecution all who terrorize innocent victims through commission of these offenses within Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

If convicted on all charges, the defendant faces a mandatory seven years in prison with a maximum possible sentence of life.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Philadelphia Police Department, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Matthew T. Newcomer.

An indictment, information, or criminal complaint is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today