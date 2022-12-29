Perfume Shop hails record Christmas week as gift sets boost sales



Perfume Shop hails record Christmas week as designer fragrances and gift sets boost salesBy Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter Published: 16:50 EST, 29 December 2022 | Updated: 16:50 EST, 29 December 2022

The Perfume Shop hailed a record Christmas week after sales of its products soared despite Royal Mail strikes and severe weather.It sold a record 1.8m bottles of fragrance between November 28 and December 24, boosted by a 26 per cent surge in purchases of gift sets in the week before Christmas compared with a year earlier.Best sellers were Dior’s Sauvage, Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle and Thierry Mugler’s Alien perfumes. Smell of success: The Perfume Shop sold 1.8m bottles of fragrance between November 28 and December 24, boosted by a 26% surge in purchases of gift setsThe Perfume Shop is a part of Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing’s empire. Ka-shing’s CK Hutchison conglomerate, now controlled by his eldest son Victor Li, owns retail, utilities and telecoms firms. Its businesses in the UK include UK Power Networks mobile network Three, Superdrug, Greene King and Northumbrian Water.The billionaire’s family fled China for the former British colony in 1940 where he became a factory apprentice at 13, later opening his own factory at 21, and made his first fortune in plastics. His empire spans 50 countries, employs more than 320,000 people and has a value of £19billion.

Advertisement

Share or comment on this article:

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money, and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.

POPULAR MONEY SECTIONS

Take me to…