Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 Ticket Worth More Than $426,000 Sold In Northampton County

Middletown, PA (STL.News) A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold for the Thursday, July 30 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 02-09-28-30-38, to win $426,359, less withholding. Friendly Food Mart, 3750 Freemansburg Ave., Bethlehem, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 28,100 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

