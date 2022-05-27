Pennsylvania Governor Wolf at Rally to End Gun Violence

Gov. Wolf at Rally to End Gun Violence Urges Electeds: ‘Do Your Job. Protect Our Kids’

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) As the nation continues to grapple with the latest mass shooting, which claimed the lives of 19 school children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, as well as the gun violence that devastates communities every day, Governor Tom Wolf joined CeaseFirePA, state and local officials, advocates and gun violence survivors at a rally in Philadelphia to urge elected officials to take meaningful action to end gun violence.

“Too many communities here and across the nation have known the terror of a mass shooting, and too many communities deal with gun violence every day that may not make nationwide headlines but still leave fear, grief, and heartbreak in their wake. Gun violence has become entrenched in our nation, and the fact that our legislators at the state and national levels seem to be just fine with that is the greatest tragedy of all,” Gov Wolf said. “I am heartbroken. I am angry. But I refuse to give up on calling on our lawmakers to enact common sense legislation that protects Pennsylvanians.”

The tragedy in Uvalde, Texas once again highlights the devastating frequency of mass shootings across this country, but gun violence is happening every day in communities across Pennsylvania.

For years, Governor Wolf has supported CeaseFire PA’s common sense agenda to end gun violence, calling for the following basic gun laws to be legislated:

Require reporting for lost and stolen guns within 72 hours.

Close loopholes and require background checks on all gun sales.

Require safe storage of firearms to keep guns out of the wrong hands to prevent accidental injury/death and suicides.

Create red flag laws to protect those who may be a danger to themselves or others.

“Guns kill more Pennsylvania children than anything else because too many legislators have decided that has to be their fate. It’s not a law of nature, it is the law of man. And that means we can change it but only if we refuse to accept any less from every elected official in Pennsylvania,” said CeaseFirePA Executive Director Adam Garber. “At CeaseFirePA, we will not stop until everyone can live free from gun violence.”

Yet the Republican-led General Assembly and Republican members of Congress refuse to adequately address this crisis. Throughout his administration, the governor has taken a number of actions and has vetoed dangerous bill that would have loosened restrictions, putting Pennsylvanians at risk. He vows to continue to prioritize ending gun violence.

“I will continue to do everything I can to bring peace to our communities but what we really need is for our legislators to do their jobs, and pass some laws. Doing nothing is absolutely unacceptable. Every day that they delay, lives are on the line,” Gov. Wolf said. “My message to leaders in Congress and Pennsylvania’s General Assembly is simple: Do your jobs. Protect our kids.”

Governor Wolf has worked to address gun violence in Pennsylvania throughout his terms: