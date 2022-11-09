Peloton stock is in focus with shopping widget spotted, Google searches down

Joe Raedle Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) appears to have added a new e-commerce widget to its workout screen that allows subscribers to shop for apparel worn by the instructor. The widget was spotted by Connect The Watts, which said the development could mark the beginning of Peloton moving to monetize the huge potential with the economy of Peloton bikes. “The possibilities are pretty limitless for Peloton, a company that counts millions of high-net-worth individuals that spend hours a week looking at and paying attention to Peloton screens and Peloton instructors,” noted Seth Weintraub. The development is not helping shares of Peloton (PTON) on Wednesday, with the stock down 7.57%. The collapse of the crypto market is believed to have led to some risk-off trading in the market with certain names. However, PTON is still about 30% above the low mark of $6.69 that was seen during the last week of October. Looking ahead, Peloton (PTON) has not yet seen what is typically a November spike in Google searches. Alongside questions of where demand might stand with consumer discretionary spending under pressure, analysts are looking to see what the impact might be on PTON’s earning with the company now having a store on Amazon’s website.