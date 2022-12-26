PAX Gold (PAXG) Falls 0%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Monday – InvestorsObserver

PAX Gold (PAXG) has been relatively less volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Monday, the crypto has lost 0.1% to $1799.66.

InvestorsObserver is giving PAX Gold a 3 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on PAX Gold!

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives PAX Gold a low volatility rank of 3, placing it in the bottom 3% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

PAXG’s low volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.PAX Gold price is favorably positioned going forward. With support around $1794.22 and resistance at $1802.48. This positions PAX Gold with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter