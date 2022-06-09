Paul Salcedo Sentenced To Distribute Heroin, Cocaine

Camden Man, Paul Salcedo Sentenced To 100 Months In Prison For Conspiring To Distribute Large Amounts Of Heroin, Cocaine And Crack

(STL.News) A Camden man was sentenced today to 100 months in prison for conspiring to distribute large amounts of heroin, cocaine, and crack in the city of Camden, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Paul Salcedo, 31, of Camden, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb in Camden federal court to an information charging him with conspiracy to distribute one hundred grams or more of heroin as well as quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

A total of 19 defendants were arrested in late 2018 on drug-trafficking charges based on the FBI’s investigation of a drug-trafficking organization that ran the open-air narcotics trade on the 400-500 block of Pine Street in Camden for several months in 2018. The organization included street-level sellers who worked various shifts selling drugs to customers and collecting drug proceeds.

These street-level sellers were supervised by shift managers, who in turn were supervised by higher-level “runners” like Salcedo, who supplied the sellers with pre-packaged heroin, some of which was mixed with fentanyl, as well as cocaine and crack cocaine. The runners also collected drug proceeds from the shift managers and provided those proceeds to higher-level members of the conspiracy.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Bumb sentenced Salcedo to four years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney credited special agents of the FBI’s South Jersey Violent Offender and Gang Task Force, South Jersey Resident Agency, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline Maguire; the Camden County Police Department, under the direction of Chief Gabriel Rodriguez; the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Acting Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay; the Camden County Sherriff’s Department, under the direction of Sheriff Gilbert L. Wilson; the Cherry Hill Police Department, under the direction of Acting Chief of Police Larry Robb; and the N.J. State Police, under the direction of Col. Patrick J. Callahan, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing. He also thanked the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Department of Homeland Security for their assistance.

This case is being conducted under the auspices of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF), which identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today