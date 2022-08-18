Jicarilla man, Patrick Maestas charged with domestic assault in Indian Country

(STL.News) Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, and Raul Bujanda, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office, announced that Patrick Maestas was arraigned on Aug. 17 on a two-count indictment charging him with assault by strangling and suffocating and domestic assault by a habitual offender. Maestas, 33, of Dulce, New Mexico, and an enrolled member of the Jicarilla Apache Nation, will remain in custody pending trial, which has not been scheduled.

A federal grand jury indicted Maestas on Aug. 9. According to the indictment and other court records, Maestas and the victim, identified as Jane Doe, had been in a relationship since 2017 and have a child together. Maestas and Jane Doe live separately with their respective parents.

On July 8, Maestas was staying with Jane Doe at her mother’s residence in Dulce. After going to bed, Maestas and Jane Doe began to argue. Maestas then allegedly used the collar of Jane Doe’s shirt to strangle her. This allegedly occurred in front of their child, who pleaded for his parents to stop fighting.

Jane Doe attempted to call her family for assistance, but was unable to reach anyone. Later, while Maestas was in the restroom, Jane Doe took her son, fled the residence and went to her uncle’s home nearby. She was later taken to San Juan Regional Medical Center for injuries related to strangulation.

The alleged assault occurred on the Jicarilla Apache Nation. Jane Doe is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation.

Maestas was previously convicted in Jicarilla Apache Nation Tribal Court in 2019 of assault and battery and in 2021 of domestic violence.

An indictment is only an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted, Maestas faces 10 years in prison for each count.

The Farmington Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated this case with assistance from the Jicarilla Apache Police Department. Special Assistant United States Attorney Chelsea Van Deventer is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today