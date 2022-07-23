Former Kentucky Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Officer Indicted for Civil Rights Violations and Obstruction of Justice

A federal grand jury in Louisville, Kentucky, returned an indictment, which was unsealed today, charging a Kentucky man with using his former position as a probation officer to engage in unwanted sexual contact with individuals under his supervision.

According to court documents, Ronald R. Tyler, 55, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, has been charged with engaging in unwanted sexual contact with four individuals who were under his supervision and with making false statements during an interview with the Kentucky State Police for the purpose of obstructing an investigation into allegations he had sexually assaulted females under his supervision.

Tyler made an initial appearance on the indictment today. He is charged with four counts for allegedly violating the civil rights of probationers by subjecting them to unwanted sexual conduct, and one count for the allegedly false statement to investigators. One of the civil rights counts alleges that the offense involved aggravated sexual abuse. If convicted, Tyler faces a maximum of life imprisonment. A federal district court judge would determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division; U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky; and Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen of the FBI Louisville Field Division made the announcement.

The FBI and the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit jointly investigated the case through the Louisville Public Corruption Civil Rights Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda E. Gregory of the Western District of Kentucky and Trial Attorney Anita Channapati of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today