Parkville Man Released From Hospital after Being Shot in His Home

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Just after 1 a.m. police responded to the 3400 block of Lambros Road, 21234 for a call of a shooting.

The investigation determined that the victim, an adult male, was in his house when someone fired several shots at the house. One of those bullets entered the house and struck the victim in the upper body. The victim was treated at R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for his injuries and later released.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit are continuing the investigation into this shooting and believe that the victim was targeted. The suspect fled the scene before police arrival.

Anyone who may have additional information on this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

