Parkersburg Woman Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Federal Drug and Gun Crimes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Ashley Kawczynski, 32, of Parkersburg, was sentenced today to 10 years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on July 5, 2022, law enforcement arrested Kawczynski at her Parkersburg residence after responding to a report that she was overheard threatening to kill her son. Officers searched the residence and found approximately 328 grams of methamphetamine, 164 grams of fentanyl, a Ruger Model LCP Max .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol, and a Springfield model Hellcat 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Kawczynski admitted that she possessed the controlled substances with the intent to distribute them, and possessed the firearms to protect herself, her drugs, and her drug proceeds.

Officers had been investigating the drug trafficking activities of Kawczynski for several months. Kawczynski admitted that she conspired with others between February 2022 and July 5, 2022, to distribute fentanyl, and sold fentanyl on four occasions to a confidential informant in April and May, 2022.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, and the West Virginia State Police.

Chief United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:22-cr-160.

