Parkersburg Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Tytus Lamaar Shields, 34, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty today to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 22, 2021, law enforcement officers arrested Shields and searched his Parkersburg residence. Shields admitted that he possessed a Ruger, model LC9, 9mm semi-automatic pistol found by officers.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Shields knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his felony convictions for trafficking in drugs and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity in the Washington County, Ohio, Court of Common Pleas on October 29, 2014.

Shields was on parole at the time of his arrest and has a long criminal history that includes 16 misdemeanor convictions and 17 felony convictions. These convictions include several for drug trafficking offenses in Ohio.

Shields is scheduled to be sentenced on March 16, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, the Parkersburg Police Department, and the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:21-cr-268.

