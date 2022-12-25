Parachute (PAR) Rises 49.12%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

Parachute (PAR) has been relatively more volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Sunday, the Payment Tokens has advanced 49.12% to $0.0003392418815.

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Parachute a high volatility rank of 95, placing it in the top 5% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

PAR’s high volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Parachute price is trading above resistance. With support set at $0.000155094535589838 and resistance near $0.000303344776771651. This positions Parachute out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

