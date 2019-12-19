Owner Of Scrap Metal Business Anthony Curto Admits Filing False Tax Returns

(STL.News) – The owner of a scrap metal business in Morris County, New Jersey, today admitted that he underreported his income on his personal tax returns, avoiding paying more than $175,000 in taxes, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Anthony Curto Jr., 51, of Succasunna, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden in Newark federal court to an information charging him with one count of making and subscribing a false tax return.

According to documents filed in the case and statements made in court:

Curto owned and operated Total Metal Transport, a business headquartered in Succasunna that purchased and transported scrap metal and other materials. Curto admitted that for tax years 2012 and 2013, he underreported and failed to report the gross receipts from Total Metal Transport, which he operated on a cash-only basis, on his personal tax return, avoiding more than $175,000 in taxes.

The count of making and subscribing a false tax return carries a maximum potential penalty of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense. Sentencing is scheduled for March 24, 2020.

U.S. Attorney Carpenito credited special agents of the IRS-Criminal Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge John R. Tafur, with the investigation leading to today’s guilty plea.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bernard J. Cooney of the Health Care & Government Fraud Unit.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE