Overseas Stocks Fall Despite Friday Rebound

Overseas Stocks – Asian markets recover from early losses, but all seven major indexes finish lower in the weekly comparison as technology concerns, rising oil prices, and geopolitical uncertainty weigh on investors.

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 23, 2026 (STL.News) Overseas Stocks – Overseas stock markets ended a difficult trading week Friday, October 23, with most major Asian indexes recovering from early losses but failing to erase the declines accumulated during the previous five sessions.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 4.03% for the week, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 4.52%. South Korea’s KOSPI lost 2.08%, and mainland China’s Shanghai Composite finished 0.69% lower.

The weekly declines contrasted with Friday’s improved trading conditions. South Korean, Hong Kong, and mainland Chinese equities recovered to finish higher, while Japan’s major benchmarks remained negative.

European equities were also under pressure during Friday morning trading. Reuters reported that the pan-European STOXX 600 was heading toward a weekly decline exceeding 1% as investors evaluated corporate earnings, rising oil prices and political uncertainty in France.

The international market weakness reflected concerns about the enormous financial commitments associated with artificial intelligence development, higher energy costs and changing expectations for interest rates.

Although Friday’s recovery provided some relief, the completed Asian trading week showed that international investors remained cautious.

Overseas Stocks – Major Overseas Stock Market Snapshot

The following figures compare Friday, October 23, closing levels with the previous Friday, October 16.

Market Index Oct. 23 Close Friday Change Weekly Change Japan — Nikkei 225 62,693.16 -0.34% -4.03% Japan — TOPIX 3,965.81 -0.79% -2.46% South Korea — KOSPI 5,550.30 +0.30% -2.08% Hong Kong — Hang Seng 23,093.37 +0.69% -4.52% China — Shanghai Composite 3,690.48 +0.89% -0.69% China — Shenzhen Component 11,673.83 +2.79% -1.09% Australia — S&P/ASX 200 8,795.20 +0.02% -0.13%

Market data methodology: Weekly percentage changes were independently calculated using the October 16 and October 23 closing levels published in The Edge for Economic Consultancy’s Asian market reports. Each calculation divides the October 23 close by the October 16 close, subtracts one, and multiplies the result by 100. Results are rounded to two decimal places.

Friday’s Asian closing movements were also checked against Radio Television Hong Kong and The Associated Press.

European market snapshot: The STOXX 600 traded at 636.27 points, down 0.23%, at 8:40 a.m. GMT Friday, according to Reuters. At that time, the index was heading toward a weekly loss exceeding 1%. European exchanges had not completed Friday’s session, so the figure is not the final weekly return.

Overseas Stocks – Asian Markets Recover From Overnight Technology Selloff

Asian stock markets began Friday under pressure following a sharp decline in American technology shares Thursday.

The Nasdaq Composite fell approximately 2.6%, while the S&P 500 declined 1.2%, according to The Associated Press.

Nvidia, a major supplier of advanced semiconductor chips used in artificial intelligence systems, declined approximately 4.4%.

The selling reflected concerns about the financial commitments required to expand artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Major technology companies are investing heavily in data centers, advanced computing equipment and semiconductor technology.

Investors have increasingly questioned whether future revenues from artificial intelligence products will justify those investments.

The concerns spread into Asian markets because Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and China are important participants in global semiconductor manufacturing and electronics supply chains.

Changes in expectations for American technology companies can therefore influence stock prices across several Asian markets.

Friday’s trading initially reflected those concerns.

However, selling pressure moderated as the session progressed.

South Korea recovered from substantial early losses, while Hong Kong and mainland Chinese equities advanced.

The recovery demonstrated renewed buying interest following several sessions of weakness.

Nevertheless, the weekly performance showed that investor confidence remained fragile.

Overseas Stocks – Japan’s Nikkei Ends Week Down 4.03%

Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed Friday at 62,693.16, declining 0.34% for the session.

The broader TOPIX index finished at 3,965.81, down 0.79%.

For the week, the Nikkei fell 4.03% from its October 16 close of 65,324.29.

The TOPIX fell 2.46% from its previous Friday closing level of 4,066.00.

Japanese equities saw substantial volatility this week, particularly among companies tied to semiconductor manufacturing and advanced computing technology.

Japan plays an important role in producing semiconductor equipment, specialized materials and electronic components used throughout the global technology industry.

Changes in expectations for artificial intelligence investment can therefore influence Japanese stock prices.

The market also faced uncertainty surrounding domestic inflation and monetary policy.

Japan’s September consumer price data showed that prices excluding fresh food increased 2.1% from a year earlier, accelerating from 1.7% in August, according to regional financial reporting.

The rise renewed investor focus on the Bank of Japan’s future interest-rate decisions.

Japanese government bonds attracted demand during Friday’s market volatility, while the yen also benefited from defensive positioning.

Although the Nikkei recovered from steeper losses during Friday’s session, its weekly decline remained substantial.

South Korea’s KOSPI Reverses Early Losses

South Korea’s KOSPI recorded one of Friday’s most notable market recoveries.

The benchmark initially fell more than 4% before reversing direction and closing 0.30% higher at 5,550.30.

However, the positive daily performance did not erase the week’s losses.

The KOSPI finished 2.08% below its October 16 closing level of 5,668.05.

South Korea’s stock market has substantial exposure to semiconductor manufacturers and other technology exporters.

The country is a major producer of memory chips used in computers, data centers and artificial intelligence systems.

Changes in expectations for global semiconductor demand can therefore significantly influence Korean equities.

The sharp intraday reversal Friday illustrated the uncertainty surrounding technology valuations.

Investors initially responded to weakness in American technology companies before returning to selected Asian shares.

The recovery offered some relief, but the negative weekly performance showed that selling pressure remained a key market influence.

South Korea’s reliance on international trade and technology exports also makes its financial markets sensitive to broader economic developments.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Falls 4.52% for the Week

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index advanced 0.69% Friday to close at 23,093.37.

The gain followed several weak sessions.

Despite Friday’s recovery, the benchmark finished 4.52% below its October 16 closing level of 24,186.83.

The decline was among the largest of the major overseas indexes included in this report.

Hong Kong’s market has substantial exposure to Chinese technology companies, financial institutions and consumer-oriented businesses.

The technology sector was particularly sensitive to concerns about artificial intelligence investment and global economic conditions.

Friday’s gains helped stabilize the market but were not enough to erase the week’s losses.

The Hang Seng Technology Index also recovered Friday, gaining about 2%, according to RTHK.

The performance demonstrated the difference between a short-term rebound and a sustained improvement in market conditions.

Investors will continue to monitor Chinese economic developments, corporate earnings, and international trade conditions for clues to the market’s future direction.

Mainland Chinese Markets Recover Friday

Mainland Chinese equities recorded some of Friday’s strongest gains.

The Shanghai Composite advanced 0.89% to close at 3,690.48.

The Shenzhen Component climbed 2.79% to 11,673.83.

Despite those gains, both indexes finished the week lower.

The Shanghai Composite declined 0.69% from its October 16 closing level of 3,716.28.

The Shenzhen Component fell 1.09% from its previous Friday close of 11,802.46.

The weekly losses reflected selling pressure that built up before Friday’s rebound.

Chinese equities have been affected by concerns about domestic economic growth, corporate profitability and international trade conditions.

Technology-related selling also weighed on companies linked to advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

Shenzhen’s stronger performance on Friday suggested renewed buying interest in selected growth-oriented shares.

However, the negative weekly results showed that broader market sentiment remained cautious.

Australian Stocks Finish Nearly Unchanged

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 closed Friday at 8,795.20, advancing approximately 0.02%.

For the week, the benchmark declined 0.13% from its October 16 closing level of 8,806.70.

The relatively modest weekly decline contrasted with the larger losses recorded in Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea.

Australia’s stock market has substantial exposure to mining companies, financial institutions and commodity-related businesses.

Its performance can therefore differ from markets with greater concentrations of semiconductor manufacturers and technology companies.

Commodity prices, Chinese economic activity and international interest-rate expectations remain important influences on Australian equities.

The market’s comparatively stable performance illustrated the differences in industry exposure across international stock exchanges.

European Stocks Head Toward Weekly Decline

European equities remained under pressure Friday as investors evaluated corporate earnings, rising energy costs and political uncertainty.

Reuters reported that the pan-European STOXX 600 declined 0.23% to 636.27 points at 8:40 a.m. GMT.

At that time, the benchmark was heading toward a weekly decline exceeding 1%.

The index had recorded its largest one-day decline in three weeks Thursday.

Luxury goods companies contributed to Friday’s weakness.

Shares of Kering, the French company that owns Gucci, declined approximately 11.2% after disappointing third-quarter sales at its flagship brand.

The broader European luxury sector fell approximately 1.6%.

Political uncertainty in France also affected investor sentiment.

Concerns about public demonstrations, government finances, and borrowing costs drew attention to French financial markets.

Investors awaited Moody’s decision on France’s sovereign credit rating.

Despite market weakness, expectations for European corporate earnings remained relatively strong.

According to LSEG estimates Reuters cited, third-quarter earnings for STOXX 600 companies were expected to rise about 21.9%.

That was up from the previous week’s estimate of 20.7%.

Energy companies contributed to the stronger earnings outlook.

The contrast between improving earnings expectations and weaker stock prices showed how much investors were weighing broader economic and geopolitical risks.

Oil Prices Rise as Middle East Risks Increase

Rising crude oil prices also drove international financial markets.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, traded at approximately $114.38 per barrel during Friday’s Asian session, according to The Associated Press.

That represented an increase of approximately 1.1%.

U.S. benchmark crude traded at approximately $100.79 per barrel, up 1.3%.

Oil prices were near their May-high levels.

The rise reflected concerns about potential disruptions to petroleum supplies from the conflict in the Middle East.

Higher petroleum prices can affect businesses and consumers throughout the global economy.

Airlines, transportation companies, manufacturers, and other fuel-intensive industries may experience rising operating costs.

Those expenses can eventually push up consumer prices.

Countries that depend heavily on imported petroleum are particularly vulnerable to sustained increases in energy costs.

European and Asian economies therefore remain sensitive to developments in international oil markets.

Higher energy prices can also complicate central bank efforts to manage inflation.

If petroleum costs remain elevated, policymakers may struggle to balance inflation control with economic growth.

Higher energy costs and weaker technology shares added uncertainty for international investors.

Artificial Intelligence Spending Raises Investor Concerns

Concerns about artificial intelligence investment drove significant international market volatility this week.

Major technology companies are spending substantial amounts on data centers, computing systems, and semiconductor infrastructure.

Those investments are intended to support growing demand for artificial intelligence products and services.

However, investors have increasingly focused on the financial returns from that spending.

Weakness in American technology shares Thursday spread to Asian markets, where semiconductor manufacturers and electronics suppliers play key roles in the global technology industry.

The international nature of the semiconductor supply chain means that changes in investor expectations can affect companies across multiple countries.

These concerns do not necessarily mean demand for artificial intelligence technology is disappearing.

Instead, investors are reassessing whether AI development’s financial benefits justify the capital required to support it.

That question is likely to remain important as major technology companies continue reporting earnings and discussing future investment plans.

Government Bonds Attract Investors Seeking Safety

The week’s stock market volatility also increased demand for government bonds.

The Associated Press reported that the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to about 4.97% Thursday, down from 5.13% late Wednesday.

Bond prices generally rise when yields decline.

The move reflected increased demand for government debt as investors grew more cautious about technology shares.

Government bonds are often viewed as relatively defensive assets during periods of financial uncertainty.

However, bond markets also face risks associated with inflation, interest rates, and government borrowing.

Treasury yields declined, while concerns about elevated oil prices and their potential effects on inflation persisted.

The interaction between energy costs, technology spending, and monetary policy expectations remained a key source of uncertainty for international investors.

What Overseas Trading Means for U.S. Investors

Overseas stock market performance provides American investors with an early indication of global financial sentiment.

Asian markets are particularly important indicators for semiconductor demand, electronics manufacturing, and international technology investment.

Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and China play major roles in global semiconductor supply chains.

European markets provide additional insight into energy costs, corporate earnings, and monetary policy expectations.

Friday’s results demonstrated that international markets were not moving uniformly.

Japan finished lower, while South Korea, Hong Kong and mainland China recovered.

Australia ended nearly unchanged.

European equities remained under pressure during Friday morning trading.

For American investors, several developments deserve attention.

Technology companies will need to demonstrate that artificial intelligence investments can generate sustainable financial returns.

Energy prices will remain important for inflation and corporate profitability.

Geopolitical developments could also influence international trade, transportation costs, and confidence in financial markets.

These factors can affect U.S. equities even when the underlying events occur overseas.

Overseas Market Outlook for Next Week

Next week’s trading will further test international investor confidence.

Investors will continue to scrutinize technology companies as they evaluate quarterly earnings and future spending commitments.

Semiconductor manufacturers may remain volatile as markets reassess expectations for artificial intelligence demand.

Energy prices will also remain under close scrutiny.

Further disruptions to petroleum supplies could raise inflation concerns and put additional pressure on transportation- and manufacturing-dependent businesses.

European investors will monitor political developments in France and upcoming monetary policy decisions.

In Asia, semiconductor demand, currency movements, and Chinese economic developments will continue to influence stock prices.

Friday’s recovery in several markets showed buying interest remained despite the week’s selling pressure.

However, the broader international market environment remained uncertain.

Bottom Line: Overseas Markets Finish Week Lower

Overseas stock markets finished Friday’s Asian trading session mostly higher after recovering from early losses.

However, all seven major Asian and Australian indexes included in the weekly comparison finished below their October 16 closing levels.

Japan’s Nikkei declined 4.03% for the week, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 4.52%.

South Korea’s KOSPI fell 2.08%, the Shanghai Composite declined 0.69%, and the Shenzhen Component lost 1.09%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 recorded a comparatively modest weekly decline of 0.13%.

European equities remained under pressure during Friday morning trading, with the STOXX 600 heading toward a weekly loss exceeding 1%.

The week’s major influences included uncertainty about artificial intelligence investment, rising crude oil prices, geopolitical instability, and changing expectations for interest rates.

Although Friday’s Asian recovery offered some relief, the week’s results showed international investors remained cautious.

For U.S. investors, overseas trading continues to provide important information about international economic conditions, technology demand, and global financial market sentiment.

Sources: The Edge for Economic Consultancy, Asian market closing reports dated October 16 and October 23, 2026; Radio Television Hong Kong, October 23, 2026, Asian market closing report; The Associated Press, October 23, 2026, international financial markets reporting; Reuters, October 23, 2026, European equities coverage.

Financial disclaimer: This article is provided for general news and informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Stock prices, commodity prices, and other financial market values fluctuate. Investors should conduct independent research before making financial decisions.