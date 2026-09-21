Overseas Markets Rise as Oil Prices Retreat

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 21, 2026 (STL.News) Overseas Markets – Overseas stock markets moved broadly higher Monday as semiconductor shares rallied across Asia and crude oil prices retreated from last week’s elevated levels, providing some relief to investors concerned about inflation, interest rates and the continuing conflict in the Middle East.

South Korea was the standout performer, with the benchmark KOSPI closing above 7,000 after a 1.65% gain. Chinese and Hong Kong equities also advanced, while Australia’s market finished essentially unchanged. Japan’s stock market was closed for a national holiday.

European equities subsequently opened higher as falling oil prices helped improve sentiment, while U.S. stock-index futures pointed toward gains on Wall Street.

The improving market tone followed a turbulent period in which investors confronted rising energy prices and additional monetary tightening by major central banks.

Overseas Markets – Overseas market snapshot

The following figures represent completed Monday sessions in Asia:

Market Closing level Change South Korea KOSPI 7,007.72 +1.65% Hong Kong Hang Seng 24,989 +0.96% China Shanghai Composite 3,949.91 +1.0% Australia S&P/ASX 200 8,731 Approximately flat Japan Nikkei 225 Closed Holiday

South Korea’s closing figure is independently confirmed by Yonhap News Agency, which reported that the KOSPI gained 113.49 points to finish at 7,007.72.

A separate Asian market wrap reported the Hang Seng closing 0.96% higher at 24,989, the Shanghai Composite gaining 1% to 3,949.91 and Australia’s ASX finishing essentially unchanged at 8,731.

Japan should not be included as a Monday percentage mover because Tokyo’s cash-equity market was closed for a holiday. Reuters also reported that Japanese markets are closed for much of this week.

Overseas Markets – South Korea leads Asian trading

South Korea produced Monday’s strongest major Asian market performance.

The KOSPI climbed 113.49 points, or 1.65%, to 7,007.72, extending its winning streak to three consecutive sessions. Institutional investors were net buyers of approximately 1.49 trillion won, according to Yonhap.

Semiconductor companies led the advance.

Samsung Electronics surged 4.98% to 274,000 won, while SK hynix gained 0.59% to 1.87 million won. SK Square, SK hynix’s parent company, rose 4.45%.

The semiconductor rally coincided with exceptionally strong South Korean export figures.

Exports during the first 20 days of September reached $71.4 billion, up 78% from $40 billion during the comparable period in 2025, according to Korea Customs Service data reported by Yonhap.

That was the highest export total ever recorded for the first 20 days of a month, exceeding the previous record of $61.7 billion set in June.

Semiconductor exports were particularly strong, soaring 259% to $34.12 billion. South Korean exports to China more than doubled to $16.6 billion, while exports to the United States climbed 118% to $14.2 billion.

Those figures reinforced expectations that global demand for semiconductors associated with artificial intelligence and data-center investment remains strong.

Overseas Markets – China and Hong Kong advance

Chinese and Hong Kong markets also finished higher Monday.

The Shanghai Composite gained approximately 1% to 3,949.91, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index advanced 0.96% to approximately 24,989.

The session had begun much more cautiously.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng initially opened almost unchanged at 24,748 before reversing higher. The Shanghai Composite opened 0.21% higher at 3,920, while the Shenzhen Component gained 0.55% and the technology-heavy ChiNext opened 0.93% higher.

Technology shares benefited from continued enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence, while investors also monitored U.S.-China relations.

Reuters reported that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met Sunday ahead of a scheduled Thursday meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington. Trade relations, artificial intelligence and geopolitical issues are expected to be among the subjects drawing investor attention.

Overseas Markets – Oil prices retreat from recent highs

Overseas Markets: One of Monday’s most important market developments occurred outside equities.

Oil prices moved substantially lower.

Brent crude traded near $101 per barrel during Monday trading, while West Texas Intermediate was around $98, according to an Asian market report.

Reuters reported that oil prices slipped as investors assessed improved Saudi Arabian pipeline operations and indications that oil and fuel shipments increased during September. Despite the decline, Brent remained above $100 per barrel.

The move matters because oil has become a central factor shaping global inflation expectations.

Higher energy costs can feed directly into transportation, manufacturing and consumer prices. They can also complicate central-bank efforts to control inflation.

Consequently, the retreat in crude helped government bonds recover and gave equity investors some relief Monday.

However, oil remains historically elevated, and the geopolitical environment remains highly uncertain. The conflict in the Middle East continues to create the possibility of renewed disruptions to energy production and transportation.

Overseas Markets – European markets rebound

Overseas Markets: European stocks opened higher Monday as investors reacted to the decline in crude prices.

Early indications before the European open pointed toward gains of approximately 0.56% for Germany’s DAX, 0.46% for France’s CAC 40, 0.29% for Britain’s FTSE 100 and 0.47% for the STOXX Europe 600.

As the session progressed, the European rebound strengthened. The Financial Times reported that the STOXX Europe 600 was up about 1.1% as declining oil prices helped both stocks and government bonds recover.

Those European figures should be viewed as intraday readings rather than closing levels, because European markets were still trading Monday morning in the United States.

European government bonds also rallied.

France’s 10-year government bond yield fell to approximately 4.45%, while Italy’s declined to roughly 4.33% and Britain’s to approximately 5.22%, according to the Financial Times. Bond yields fall as bond prices rise.

Overseas Markets – Central banks remain a major market risk

Overseas Markets: The improved Monday trading environment does not eliminate one of the biggest challenges facing investors: interest rates.

The Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan have all recently raised rates.

Reuters reported that the Bank of Japan increased its policy rate Friday to 1.25%, the highest level in 31 years. The decision included two dissenting votes, and the absence of more explicitly hawkish guidance limited support for the Japanese yen.

The dollar was trading around 157.17 yen Monday.

Foreign-exchange traders also remained alert for possible intervention by Japanese authorities following reports that officials conducted rate checks after Friday’s BOJ decision.

Meanwhile, traders were pricing approximately a 55% probability of another Federal Reserve rate increase at its October meeting, up from about 43% a week earlier, according to CME FedWatch data cited by Reuters.

Reuters also reported that another Fed rate hike was fully priced in by year-end, illustrating how dramatically interest-rate expectations have shifted.

Overseas Markets – Bond yields remain an important warning signal

Overseas Markets: Global bond markets remain another area investors should watch closely.

The recent combination of stronger economic activity, inflation concerns, elevated oil prices and tighter monetary policy has pushed borrowing costs higher.

Reuters reported that the two-year U.S. Treasury yield has jumped as much as 36 basis points during the past two weeks.

Higher yields can create headwinds for equities because investors have more attractive alternatives in fixed-income securities and because higher borrowing costs can reduce corporate profits and economic activity.

Growth stocks, including many technology companies, can be particularly sensitive to rapidly rising long-term interest rates.

Monday’s retreat in oil helped reverse some of that pressure, but the underlying inflation and interest-rate concerns have not disappeared.

Overseas Markets – Wall Street futures point higher

Overseas Markets: The positive overseas trading environment carried into the U.S. premarket session.

Associated Press reported Monday morning that S&P 500 futures were up about 0.7%, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained about 0.8%, and Nasdaq futures advanced roughly 1.1%.

Those are futures readings rather than cash-market moves because regular U.S. stock trading had not yet begun.

The Nasdaq’s stronger indication was consistent with the semiconductor rally seen earlier in South Korea.

Wall Street therefore entered Monday with several supportive signals from overseas markets: stronger Asian technology shares, higher European equities, falling oil prices and recovering government bonds.

Overseas Markets – What investors should watch Monday?

Overseas Markets: Despite the broad improvement, the global financial environment remains unusually sensitive to geopolitical and monetary-policy developments.

Three variables are particularly important.

First is oil. Brent crude’s retreat toward $100 has provided markets with some relief, but another sharp increase could quickly revive inflation fears.

Second is interest rates. Investors are increasingly considering the possibility of additional tightening by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks.

Third is geopolitics. Developments in the Middle East, the United Nations General Assembly, and U.S.-China relations could quickly affect energy, currency, and equity markets.

The overnight and early Monday picture nevertheless represents a meaningful improvement from the pressure markets experienced last week.

South Korea’s KOSPI closed above 7,000 following a semiconductor-led rally. Hong Kong and mainland China advanced. Australia finished essentially unchanged. Japan remained closed. European equities rebounded as oil prices declined, while U.S. stock futures pointed toward a higher Wall Street open.

For Monday’s session, the central question is whether falling crude prices and renewed technology strength can outweigh the continuing risks from inflation, higher interest rates and geopolitical instability.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for news and informational purposes only. It is not investment advice, financial advice, or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Market prices and index levels can change rapidly during active trading.

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