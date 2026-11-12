Overseas Stock Markets Today: Europe Hits Records

Overseas Stock Markets Today – Asian stocks fall amid uncertainty over Nvidia, while European equities hit record highs and investors weigh higher U.S. Treasury yields, Federal Reserve policy, and oil prices.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – November 12, 2026 (STL.News) Overseas stock markets delivered sharply contrasting performances Thursday as European equities reached record territory while major Asian indexes declined amid uncertainty involving Nvidia, the artificial intelligence industry, and the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

The divergence reflected a complex international investment environment in which technology-sector concerns weighed heavily on Asian markets, while European stocks benefited from their broader industry mix and more favorable investor sentiment.

Reports that Nvidia’s board had discussed the future of Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang contributed to selling pressure in semiconductor-related companies and businesses connected to artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield returned to about 5%, the dollar strengthened across the market, and investors raised expectations for another Federal Reserve interest-rate increase in December.

Oil prices also remained elevated as developments involving Iran and the Middle East continued influencing international energy markets.

For American investors, Thursday’s overseas session provided several important signals ahead of Wall Street’s opening bell. Technology-related uncertainty threatened confidence in artificial intelligence investments, while Europe’s relative strength demonstrated that global markets were not responding uniformly to economic developments.

Overseas Stock Markets – Overseas Stock Market Snapshot — November 12, 2026

The following figures reflect Asian trading and early European market quotations reported by the Associated Press on November 12.

Market Major Index Reported Level Change Japan Nikkei 225 60,819.36 -0.7% South Korea KOSPI 5,342.73 -0.6% Taiwan TAIEX Not specified -2.6% Hong Kong Hang Seng 24,008.55 -1.3% China Shanghai Composite 3,655.83 -0.7% Australia S&P/ASX 200 9,146.80 Approximately -0.1% Germany DAX 26,939.92 +1.0% France CAC 40 Not specified +0.7% United Kingdom FTSE 100 10,868.98 +0.3% Europe STOXX Europe 600 Record territory Higher

Market snapshot note: The numerical index quotations come from the Associated Press’ November 12 global market report. Reuters separately confirmed that the STOXX Europe 600 reached its first record high since August. The European figures represent morning trading rather than final closing prices. The observations are not synchronized across exchanges.

The most significant development was the difference between Asia’s technology-related selling pressure and Europe’s stronger performance.

Asian Stock Markets Decline as Nvidia Concerns Spread

Asian equities faced widespread selling pressure Thursday after reports that Nvidia’s board met to consider the future of longtime Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang.

Reuters reported that the discussions followed allegations involving Huang’s personal relationships and associated national security concerns.

The allegations involved a businesswoman suspected of providing intelligence and advanced semiconductor technology to China.

The reports generated questions about corporate governance and the potential consequences for one of the world’s most influential technology companies.

However, the allegations remain allegations and should not be interpreted as established findings of criminal wrongdoing.

The board’s reported discussions also did not establish that Huang would be removed.

Nevertheless, investors reacted quickly.

The Associated Press reported that Nvidia shares declined approximately 8.6% in after-hours trading following Wednesday’s regular U.S. session, when the stock had advanced 2.9%.

Reuters later reported that Nvidia shares fell nearly 7% in Thursday’s U.S. premarket trading.

These figures reflect different trading periods, not contradictory observations.

The sudden reversal affected technology companies across Asia because Nvidia plays a central role in the global artificial intelligence industry.

Its advanced processors, networking equipment, and software platforms support major data center projects and sophisticated computing systems.

Manufacturers and suppliers across Asia provide components, memory, equipment, and manufacturing services for these technologies.

Consequently, uncertainty involving Nvidia can influence expectations for companies far beyond the United States.

Taiwan’s benchmark TAIEX declined 2.6%, reflecting significant selling pressure in technology-related businesses.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.7% to 60,819.36, while South Korea’s KOSPI declined 0.6% to 5,342.73.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.3% to 24,008.55, and mainland China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.7% to 3,655.83.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell about 0.1%, to 9,146.80.

The widespread weakness demonstrated how closely international financial markets have become connected through artificial intelligence investment.

Nvidia’s Importance Extends Across the Global Economy

Nvidia has become one of the most influential companies in the global technology industry.

Its advanced processors support artificial intelligence systems developed by major technology companies, cloud service providers, research institutions, and other organizations.

Demand for these products has encouraged substantial investment in semiconductor manufacturing, data centers, networking infrastructure, and electrical power systems.

However, the industry’s rapid expansion has also raised questions about whether future profits will justify the enormous financial commitments.

Building and operating advanced artificial intelligence systems requires significant capital investment.

Companies must purchase specialized processors, construct facilities, secure reliable electricity, develop software, and maintain sophisticated computing networks.

These investments can take years to produce substantial financial returns.

Consequently, investors have become increasingly sensitive to developments that could influence future spending.

Nvidia’s leadership uncertainty introduced another concern into an industry already facing questions about valuations and the sustainability of capital expenditures.

A leadership transition would not automatically eliminate Nvidia’s competitive advantages.

Its established technology platforms, engineering capabilities, customer relationships, and software ecosystem would remain important business assets.

However, a transition could influence strategic decisions, customer confidence, and investor expectations.

Reuters reported that Nvidia’s international suppliers were evaluating the potential consequences of the leadership situation.

The central question is whether uncertainty could affect investment decisions throughout the artificial intelligence industry.

Hong Kong Technology Companies Face Additional Pressure

Hong Kong’s technology sector experienced additional selling pressure as investors considered the possibility of further American restrictions on advanced semiconductor technology.

Reuters reported that Alibaba declined approximately 6.7%, while Tencent fell approximately 2.6% during Thursday’s trading.

The declines occurred amid concerns that Washington could restrict Chinese companies’ access to advanced processors through overseas data centers.

Such restrictions could complicate the development of sophisticated artificial intelligence systems.

The issue illustrates the increasingly close relationship between technology investment and international government policy.

Advanced semiconductors have become strategically important because of their applications in artificial intelligence, telecommunications, scientific research, and national security.

Government decisions involving semiconductor exports can influence corporate investment, international competition, and technology development.

For Chinese technology companies, access to advanced computing equipment remains a key competitive factor.

For American semiconductor manufacturers, restrictions on international sales can affect revenue opportunities and customer relationships.

The possibility of additional restrictions added another source of uncertainty to Asian markets already reacting to Nvidia’s leadership situation.

European Stocks Advance to Record Territory

European markets moved in the opposite direction.

Reuters reported that the STOXX Europe 600 reached its first record high since August during Thursday’s trading.

Germany’s DAX also advanced, while France’s CAC 40 and Britain’s FTSE 100 joined the broader European rally.

The Associated Press reported that Germany’s DAX gained approximately 1% to 26,939.92 during early European trading.

France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.7%, while Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.3% to 10,868.98.

The gains reflected improving investor sentiment and the relatively diversified composition of European stock indexes.

European markets contain substantial exposure to industrial manufacturing, financial services, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, transportation, and other established business sectors.

Although European companies participate in the artificial intelligence economy, the region’s major indexes generally have less concentrated exposure to the largest AI-related technology businesses.

That distinction became particularly important Thursday.

As investors reduced exposure to some technology stocks, European companies with stronger earnings prospects and established business models attracted buying interest.

Corporate Earnings Support European Investor Confidence

Corporate earnings have been an important source of support for European equities.

Investors have responded favorably to financial results and company forecasts indicating that businesses in several industries remain profitable despite inflation, elevated borrowing costs, and geopolitical uncertainty.

The European market’s industry composition has also contributed to its relative resilience.

Industrial manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, financial institutions, and consumer-oriented businesses respond to different economic forces than companies whose valuations depend heavily on expectations for artificial intelligence spending.

This diversification can become particularly important during periods of technology-sector volatility.

However, European companies still face significant challenges.

Industrial businesses must contend with energy costs, international competition, and changing demand.

Consumer-oriented companies remain sensitive to household spending and economic confidence.

Financial institutions must navigate changing interest rates and credit conditions.

Pharmaceutical companies face regulatory requirements, research costs, and competition.

Consequently, Europe’s broader market strength does not mean every industry or company is performing equally well.

More importantly, investors are increasingly distinguishing between businesses with demonstrated profitability and those whose valuations depend heavily on expectations of future growth.

Federal Reserve Expectations Influence Global Markets

The outlook for American monetary policy remains another major influence on international financial markets.

Reuters reported that stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data earlier in the week caused investors to increase expectations for another Federal Reserve interest-rate increase.

According to Reuters, citing CME Group’s FedWatch tool, financial markets were pricing in about a 90% probability of a quarter-percentage-point rate hike in December.

Markets also assigned approximately a 9.2% probability to a larger half-percentage-point increase.

These probabilities represented market expectations at the time of reporting, not an announced Federal Reserve decision.

The change in expectations contributed to higher U.S. Treasury yields.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield returned to approximately 5% during Thursday’s trading.

Higher yields can influence international markets in several ways.

Government bonds become more competitive with stocks as their interest payments increase.

Businesses may face higher financing costs when borrowing money for expansion, equipment, acquisitions, or infrastructure.

Consumers can encounter more expensive credit, potentially reducing spending on homes, automobiles, and discretionary purchases.

Technology companies can be particularly sensitive to rising interest rates because their valuations often depend heavily on expectations of future earnings growth.

Higher rates reduce the present value investors assign to those future profits.

The effect can be especially significant for companies trading at high earnings multiples.

These relationships help explain why rising Treasury yields can create pressure on stock markets even when corporate earnings remain relatively strong.

U.S. Dollar Strength Influences Overseas Trading

The dollar strengthened broadly during Thursday’s international session as investors reacted to higher Treasury yields and shifting Federal Reserve expectations.

Reuters reported that the dollar reached its strongest level in approximately 19 months.

However, individual currency pairs did not move uniformly.

At the time of the Associated Press report, the dollar declined slightly against the Japanese yen, trading at approximately 159.64 yen compared with 159.79 yen previously.

The euro also edged higher against the dollar, trading near $1.1095 compared with $1.1091.

These movements demonstrate why a broad dollar index and individual exchange rates must be distinguished.

A stronger dollar can have important consequences for international trade and investment.

American consumers may benefit from lower relative prices for imported products.

However, American multinational corporations can experience unfavorable currency translation effects when converting overseas revenue into dollars.

For foreign businesses, a stronger dollar can increase the local-currency cost of commodities priced in U.S. currency.

This is particularly important for energy-importing countries.

Oil is commonly traded in dollars, meaning exchange-rate movements can influence the effective cost of petroleum purchases.

A stronger dollar can also create challenges for companies and governments carrying dollar-denominated debt.

When local currencies weaken, the cost of servicing those obligations can increase.

Currency movements therefore remain an important consideration when evaluating international stock market performance.

Oil Prices Remain Elevated Amid Middle East Tensions

Energy markets continued reacting to developments involving Iran and the broader Middle East.

The Associated Press reported that Brent crude advanced 0.8% to $93.53 per barrel during Thursday’s trading.

U.S. benchmark crude also gained 0.8%, reaching $87.26 per barrel.

Reuters separately reported Brent trading above $92 as Middle East tensions continued to offset increased regional production.

The different quotations reflect separate reporting times.

Oil prices remain sensitive to diplomatic negotiations, military developments, production decisions, and the security of international shipping routes.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most important energy transportation corridors.

The waterway connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and provides access to international shipping routes used by oil and liquefied natural gas exporters.

Any substantial disruption affecting commercial traffic through the strait could influence global energy supplies and transportation costs.

However, the possibility of a disruption should not be confused with evidence that actual shipments have been interrupted.

Oil prices also depend on production levels, commercial inventories, refinery demand, and global economic conditions.

For European businesses, energy costs matter especially.

Many European economies depend substantially on imported petroleum and natural gas.

Lower energy prices relative to recent highs can reduce manufacturing and transportation expenses, support corporate profitability, and ease inflationary pressure.

Nevertheless, international energy markets remain vulnerable to sudden geopolitical developments.

Why European Markets Are Outperforming Asia

Thursday’s contrasting performances illustrate the importance of industry composition in global stock markets.

Asian economies contain some of the world’s most important semiconductor manufacturers, electronic component suppliers, and technology hardware companies.

These businesses have benefited from the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

However, their dependence on technology investment can increase their sensitivity to developments involving major customers and industry leaders.

European markets contain a broader mix of industrial, healthcare, financial, and consumer-oriented companies.

That diversification can provide relative stability when investors become concerned about highly valued technology stocks.

Corporate earnings have also helped European equities attract investor interest.

Nevertheless, Europe’s recent outperformance does not guarantee continued gains.

The region still faces challenges involving inflation, interest rates, industrial competition, consumer demand, and geopolitical uncertainty.

International market leadership can change quickly as economic conditions evolve.

What Overseas Trading Means for Wall Street

Thursday’s overseas developments provided a cautious signal for American financial markets.

Nvidia remained the most immediate concern because of its influence on semiconductor companies and the broader artificial intelligence investment industry.

The company’s sharp after-hours decline weighed on U.S. stock index futures.

Reuters reported that Wall Street futures were approximately 0.5% lower during the international session.

The Associated Press separately reported S&P 500 futures down approximately 0.4%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were nearly unchanged.

These figures represented different reporting observations and were not predictions of the final U.S. market outcome.

Investors will watch whether selling pressure remains concentrated in semiconductor companies or spreads to other industries.

A broader decline involving technology companies could affect the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500.

Treasury yields will also remain important.

If yields continue rising, investors may reassess the valuations of companies whose share prices depend heavily on long-term growth expectations.

Oil prices represent another potential source of volatility.

Additional increases in crude prices could reinforce inflation concerns, while lower energy costs could benefit transportation companies, manufacturers, and consumers.

European corporate earnings provide a more encouraging signal.

The region’s performance suggests investors continue to find opportunities in businesses outside the largest artificial intelligence companies.

Key Global Market Developments to Watch

Several issues could influence international stock markets during the remainder of the week.

Nvidia leadership: Investors will monitor official company announcements and additional verified reporting concerning its board and management.

Artificial intelligence investment: Corporate capital spending plans will help determine whether demand for advanced semiconductors and data center infrastructure remains strong.

Federal Reserve policy: Inflation data and central bank commentary could influence expectations for December’s interest-rate decision.

Treasury yields: Movements near the 5% level on the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield could affect borrowing costs and stock valuations.

European corporate earnings: Continued profit growth could support regional equities and reinforce interest in businesses outside the largest American technology companies.

Oil prices: Developments involving Iran, energy production, and shipping security could influence inflation expectations and investor sentiment.

Currency movements: Continued dollar strength could affect multinational earnings, international trade, and financial conditions in emerging economies.

These developments are closely connected.

Oil prices can influence inflation. Inflation can affect Federal Reserve decisions. Interest rates can influence bond yields, currency markets, and stock valuations.

Understanding these relationships is essential when evaluating international financial markets.

Overseas Stock Markets Today: Final Outlook

Overseas stock markets entered Thursday, November 12, 2026, with sharply different regional performances.

Asian equities declined as uncertainty involving Nvidia’s leadership weighed on technology companies and semiconductor-related businesses.

Taiwan experienced particularly heavy selling, while Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, mainland China, and Australia also recorded losses.

European equities advanced in the opposite direction.

The STOXX Europe 600 reached record territory, supported by corporate earnings and investor interest in businesses with less concentrated exposure to artificial intelligence volatility.

Meanwhile, expectations for additional Federal Reserve tightening pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher and strengthened the dollar across the market.

Oil prices remained elevated as investors monitored geopolitical developments involving Iran and international energy supplies.

For American investors, the most immediate questions concern Nvidia’s leadership, the sustainability of artificial intelligence investment, and the consequences of higher borrowing costs.

Europe’s performance demonstrates that corporate profitability can support financial markets even when uncertainty affects major technology companies elsewhere.

The broader message from Thursday’s overseas trading is that global investors are becoming increasingly selective.

Rather than moving uniformly, regional stock markets are responding differently to corporate profitability, industry exposure, monetary policy, currency movements, and geopolitical developments.

Whether these differences continue will depend on future earnings reports, central bank decisions, and developments affecting the global technology and energy industries.

Market Data Note: This report covers Thursday’s Asian trading session and early European market activity on November 12, 2026. Figures reflect specific observations reported by Reuters and the Associated Press. European markets remained open during the reporting period, and final closing values may differ.

Financial Disclaimer: This article is provided for general news and informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice. Financial markets involve risk, and readers should independently verify current prices and consult qualified financial professionals when appropriate.

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