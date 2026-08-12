Overseas Stock Markets – August 12, 2026

ST. LOUIS, MO – August 12, 2026 (STL.News) Overseas stock markets were mixed Wednesday as investors weighed gains in Japan and mainland China against declines in Hong Kong and Australia, while European equities remained near record territory following Tuesday’s session.

The overnight picture offered U.S. investors no single directional signal. Japanese shares continued their advance, mainland Chinese stocks posted a modest gain and European equities remained resilient. At the same time, weakness in Hong Kong and Australia, rising crude oil prices and continuing Middle East tensions kept risk appetite in check.

Investors were also waiting for Wednesday’s U.S. Consumer Price Index report, which could influence expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate policy and become the day’s most important catalyst for global financial markets.

Reuters market data showed Japan’s Nikkei 225 at 67,524.06, up 553.84 points, or 0.83%, during Wednesday’s Asian trading. The Shanghai Composite stood at 3,946.68, up 12.58 points, or 0.32%.

Hong Kong moved in the opposite direction. The Hang Seng Index was at 25,440.17, down 212.65 points, or 0.83%. Australia’s All Ordinaries was at 9,404.70, down 39 points, or 0.41%.

Because Asian markets were active when the figures were collected, Wednesday’s Asian numbers should be considered intraday readings rather than final closing prices.

Overseas Stock Markets – Snapshot

Market Index Latest Level Change Japan Nikkei 225 67,524.06 +0.83% China Shanghai Composite 3,946.68 +0.32% Hong Kong Hang Seng 25,440.17 -0.83% Australia All Ordinaries 9,404.70 -0.41% Europe* STOXX 600 660.51 Flat

Asian figures are intraday readings from Wednesday, Aug. 12. European figures reflect Tuesday’s completed session.

Overseas Stock Markets – Japan’s Nikkei extends its advance

Overseas Stock Markets: Japan was one of the stronger major overseas markets Wednesday, with the Nikkei 225 advancing 0.83%.

The move kept Japanese equities at historically elevated levels and provided a positive signal from one of Asia’s largest stock markets.

Japanese investors continue to balance strong corporate results and technology-sector opportunities against monetary-policy uncertainty. The Bank of Japan remains an important consideration for global investors as markets assess the country’s inflation outlook and the possibility of additional monetary tightening.

Currency movements are another significant factor for Japanese equities. The yen has experienced unusual volatility in recent weeks, including intervention by Japanese and U.S. authorities aimed at stemming excessive weakness.

A weaker yen can improve the overseas earnings of major Japanese exporters when those profits are converted back into the domestic currency. However, excessive currency weakness can also increase the cost of imported energy and other goods, creating additional inflation pressure.

The Nikkei’s Wednesday advance indicates that investors remained willing to maintain exposure to Japanese equities despite those uncertainties.

Overseas Stock Markets – China advances while Hong Kong retreats

Overseas Stock Markets: Mainland Chinese stocks moved modestly higher Wednesday, with the Shanghai Composite gaining 0.32%.

Hong Kong stocks fell, with the Hang Seng down 0.83% in the Reuters market snapshot.

The divergence between mainland China and Hong Kong is not unusual. The two markets have different sector weightings and investor bases, and Hong Kong-listed companies can be particularly sensitive to international capital flows and changes in global risk appetite.

China remains one of the most closely watched economies for U.S. investors because of its importance to global manufacturing, commodity consumption, technology supply chains and international trade.

Investors continue to evaluate the strength of Chinese domestic demand and the broader pace of economic growth while watching government measures intended to support activity.

Wednesday’s modest gain in Shanghai suggested investors were not moving broadly away from Chinese equities, although Hong Kong’s decline showed that confidence was far from uniform across the region.

Overseas Stock Markets – Australian stocks move lower

Overseas Stock Markets: Australian equities declined Wednesday, with the All Ordinaries falling 0.41% in the latest Reuters data.

Australia’s stock market has significant exposure to financial companies and natural-resource producers, making movements in banks, mining companies and commodity prices particularly important to the country’s major indexes.

The decline added another cautious element to the Asian session.

Australia is also closely tied to China’s economic performance because China remains an important destination for Australian commodities. Changes in expectations for Chinese growth can therefore have a direct impact on Australian mining shares and the broader market.

Monetary policy remains another consideration after the Reserve Bank of Australia maintained a relatively hawkish stance on inflation, according to Reuters’ Wednesday global market coverage.

Overseas Stock Markets – European stocks remain near record highs

Overseas Stock Markets: European markets were considerably quieter Tuesday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 finished essentially unchanged at 660.51, holding near record levels after a strong corporate earnings season.

The market’s resilience is noteworthy given continuing uncertainty surrounding the Middle East and energy supplies.

According to LSEG estimates reported by Reuters, second-quarter earnings for STOXX 600 companies were expected to increase approximately 22%. Excluding the energy sector, earnings growth was projected at about 11.5%.

Those stronger earnings expectations have helped support European equities despite concerns about oil prices and inflation.

Energy shares gained 1.7% Tuesday as crude prices moved higher, while European technology shares rose 1.1%.

Some individual stocks experienced considerably larger movements.

Swiss-American eye-care company Alcon gained 4.7% after raising its full-year earnings forecast, while Danish facility-management company ISS rose 4.4% after reporting better-than-expected half-year results.

British engineering company Spirax Group fell 5.6% after reiterating its full-year expectations, while Legal & General dropped 3.1% after UBS lowered its rating on the insurer.

The mixed individual performances contributed to a relatively flat overall European session.

Overseas Stock Markets – Oil prices climb on Middle East supply concerns

Overseas Stock Markets: Crude oil was one of the most important developments for global markets Wednesday.

Brent crude rose 90 cents to $89.81 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude increased 88 cents to $84.08 per barrel in Reuters’ Wednesday report.

The increase followed renewed concerns about shipping and energy supplies in the Middle East.

Reported attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb Strait increased concerns that disruptions could affect global oil shipments.

The Strait of Hormuz is particularly important to global energy markets because it is a major passage for oil and liquefied natural gas exports from the Persian Gulf.

Reuters reported that vessel traffic through the affected waterways had fallen sharply compared with levels before the conflict.

Oil’s rise matters to stock investors for several reasons.

Higher crude prices can improve earnings prospects for oil and gas producers, explaining some of the strength in European energy shares. However, expensive energy also increases transportation, manufacturing and consumer costs.

If elevated oil prices persist, they could make central banks’ efforts to control inflation more difficult.

That connection between energy and inflation is particularly important with U.S. CPI data due Wednesday.

Overseas Stock Markets – Gold remains elevated ahead of inflation report

Overseas Stock Markets: Gold has also remained historically elevated as investors balance geopolitical uncertainty against changing expectations for interest rates and inflation.

Reuters reported Tuesday that gold traded near a more than two-month high as investors prepared for the U.S. inflation report.

Gold often attracts additional demand during periods of geopolitical uncertainty, although its price is also highly sensitive to movements in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields.

Rather than relying on a single intraday gold quote, investors may want to focus on the broader trend: precious metals remain elevated as markets continue to price geopolitical risk and uncertainty about monetary policy.

Overseas Stock Markets – U.S. inflation report becomes the key market catalyst

Overseas Stock Markets: Attention now shifts toward the United States.

Economists surveyed by Reuters expected the Consumer Price Index to increase 0.1% in July following a 0.4% decline in June.

On a year-over-year basis, consumer inflation was expected to come in at approximately 3.4%.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was forecast to increase 0.2% for the month and 2.5% from a year earlier.

The report could have significant implications for financial markets because inflation remains above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

A weaker-than-expected CPI report could ease concerns about additional monetary tightening and potentially support stocks and bonds.

A stronger-than-expected inflation reading could have the opposite effect, particularly if investors conclude that the Federal Reserve will need to maintain restrictive monetary policy for longer.

Technology and other growth stocks can be especially sensitive to changes in interest-rate expectations because higher bond yields reduce the present value investors assign to future corporate earnings.

Overseas Stock Markets – What overseas markets signal for Wall Street

Overseas Stock Markets: Wednesday’s overseas trading presents a mixed setup for the U.S. stock market.

Japan’s advance and the modest gain in mainland China provide positive signals. European equities also remain close to record territory, supported by better-than-expected corporate earnings.

Those developments indicate that global investors have not broadly abandoned risk assets.

However, Hong Kong and Australian stocks moved lower, while oil prices continued climbing amid renewed Middle East shipping concerns.

That combination suggests investors remain selective rather than uniformly bullish.

The most important issue for Wall Street Wednesday may therefore be less about the direction of overseas indexes and more about what happens after the U.S. inflation report.

Treasury yields, the dollar and Federal Reserve rate expectations could move quickly if CPI differs materially from economists’ forecasts.

Overseas Stock Markets – Global markets balance earnings against inflation risk

Overseas Stock Markets: The broader international market environment remains unusual.

Major equity indexes in Japan and Europe are trading at historically high levels, corporate earnings have generally provided support, and investors continue to participate in technology and other growth-oriented sectors.

At the same time, geopolitical risks remain significant.

Higher crude prices represent a potential threat to inflation progress, while disruptions to important Middle Eastern shipping routes could affect energy supplies and global economic growth if they persist.

For U.S. investors, the overseas session therefore offers both encouragement and reasons for caution.

Japanese stocks are higher. Mainland China is modestly positive. European stocks remain near records. But Hong Kong and Australia are lower, while crude oil is approaching $90 per barrel.

The result is a global market that remains willing to take risk but is increasingly sensitive to inflation, energy prices and geopolitical headlines.

Wednesday’s U.S. CPI report could determine whether that cautious optimism carries into the next stage of trading or gives way to renewed concerns about interest rates and inflation.

Editor’s note: Asian index and commodity prices cited in this report are intraday readings and may change throughout Wednesday’s trading session. European market figures refer to Tuesday’s completed session.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for news and informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment, financial, or trading advice. Securities, commodities, and market indexes can fluctuate rapidly. Investors should conduct independent research and consult a qualified financial professional before making investment decisions.