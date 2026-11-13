Overseas Stock Markets for Friday, Nov. 13, 2026

Global Financial Markets Report — November 13, 2026

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – November 13, 2026 (STL.News) Overseas stock markets traded Friday unevenly as investors responded to the unexpected resignation of Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang, uncertainty over artificial intelligence investments, rising U.S. government bond yields, and geopolitical tensions affecting international energy markets.

Asian equities showed mixed performance, with Japanese and Taiwanese stocks advancing in Friday morning trading while South Korea, mainland China, Hong Kong, Australia, and India weakened.

European stock markets also opened lower after reaching record territory Thursday. Technology-related companies experienced particular selling pressure as investors considered the implications of Nvidia’s leadership transition for the global artificial intelligence industry.

Despite the uncertainty, European equities remained relatively resilient. Strong corporate earnings and investor interest in non-tech sectors helped support the region’s broader stock market.

The developments followed a volatile Thursday session on Wall Street, where major U.S. stock indexes declined as investors evaluated Nvidia’s leadership announcement, rising Treasury yields, and higher oil prices.

The contrasting performances highlighted an increasingly selective investment environment in which individual company developments, interest-rate expectations, and geopolitical risks are influencing market direction.

Overseas Stock Markets – Asian Stock Market Snapshot — November 13, 2026

Overseas Stock Markets – The Associated Press reported the following figures in its November 13 Asian market update, published at 2:41 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Market Index Reported Level Change Japan Nikkei 225 61,142.35 +0.5% South Korea KOSPI 5,290.53 -1.0% Taiwan TAIEX Not specified +1.4% China Shanghai Composite 3,634.35 -0.6% Hong Kong Hang Seng 23,629.58 -1.6% Australia S&P/ASX 200 9,082.20 -0.7% India Sensex Not specified -0.6%

Source: Associated Press, November 13, 2026. These are market observations reported during Friday’s Asian session, not a synchronized set of official exchange closing prices. The report did not provide numerical index levels for Taiwan or India.

The figures illustrate substantial differences among regional markets.

Japan and Taiwan showed relative strength despite uncertainty surrounding semiconductor-related companies.

South Korea experienced a sharp reversal after earlier gains faded.

Chinese and Hong Kong equities weakened as investors evaluated technology-related risks and broader economic conditions.

Australia and India also traded lower.

These contrasting results demonstrate why international equity markets cannot be explained by a single corporate development.

Industry composition, corporate earnings, domestic economic conditions, currency movements, and international trade policies all influence investor decisions.

Overseas Stock Market – European Stock Market Snapshot

Overseas Stock Markets – European equities opened Friday modestly lower after reaching record territory Thursday.

Reuters reported the following observations at approximately 08:58 GMT:

Market Indicator Reported Value STOXX Europe 600 662.51 STOXX Europe 600 daily change -0.2% European technology sector -0.9% Infineon Approximately -2% Aixtron Approximately -2% STOXX Europe 600 weekly performance More than +2%

Source: Reuters, November 13, 2026. These figures represent early European trading, not final Friday closing prices.

European technology companies fell more than the broader market.

However, the STOXX Europe 600 remained near recent record highs.

On Thursday, the index finished about 0.14% higher at 664.01 points after an intraday high of 666.58.

Germany’s DAX also advanced approximately 0.4% on Thursday.

European markets have benefited from corporate earnings and investor interest in industries outside artificial intelligence.

Banks, insurers, industrial manufacturers, healthcare companies, consumer businesses, and energy producers represent substantial portions of European stock indexes.

This composition differs from major U.S. benchmarks, where a relatively small number of technology companies have become particularly influential.

Consequently, European equities can react differently to developments affecting American artificial intelligence companies.

Overseas Stock Markets – Nvidia Leadership Change Creates Global Uncertainty

One of the most significant developments influencing international markets was Nvidia’s announcement that Jensen Huang had resigned as president, chief executive officer, and board member.

According to Nvidia’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company’s board accepted Huang’s resignation on November 11, 2026, effective immediately.

The company publicly announced the leadership transition on November 12.

Nvidia appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim chief executive while its board searches for a permanent successor.

Kress will continue serving as chief financial officer during the transition.

Nvidia also appointed longtime director Harvey C. Jones as chairman of the board.

The announcement attracted considerable investor attention because Huang co-founded Nvidia and helped establish the company as one of the world’s most influential providers of artificial intelligence computing technology.

Nvidia manufactures advanced graphics processing units and related technologies used in data centers, cloud computing infrastructure, machine learning, and high-performance computing applications.

Major technology companies have invested substantial financial resources in artificial intelligence infrastructure, creating demand for advanced semiconductor products.

Huang’s leadership was closely associated with Nvidia’s commercial relationships, product development, and long-term strategy.

His departure therefore introduced uncertainty about management continuity and the company’s future direction.

However, a leadership change does not automatically mean that demand for artificial intelligence computing equipment will decline.

Investors must distinguish between uncertainty surrounding corporate management and the underlying commercial demand for advanced technology.

Nvidia shares experienced substantial volatility during Thursday’s U.S. trading session.

According to Reuters and Associated Press reporting, the stock finished more than 4% lower.

Other semiconductor companies performed differently.

Advanced Micro Devices advanced approximately 5.9%.

The contrasting performances suggested investors were evaluating potential competitive opportunities rather than treating the entire semiconductor industry uniformly.

Nvidia is scheduled to report its third-quarter fiscal 2027 financial results on November 17.

That announcement could provide additional information about demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure and the company’s financial outlook.

Overseas Stock Markets – South Korean Technology Stocks Weaken

South Korea experienced a notable reversal during Friday’s Asian session.

An earlier market snapshot showed the KOSPI advancing approximately 1.7%.

However, those gains faded as trading progressed.

By the later Associated Press update, the index was down approximately 1% at 5,290.53.

Samsung Electronics declined approximately 1%, while SK Hynix fell around 3%.

Both companies play important roles in the global semiconductor industry.

Samsung manufactures memory chips, processors, and other electronic components used in consumer and commercial technology.

SK Hynix is a major supplier of advanced memory products used in artificial intelligence systems.

Developing AI infrastructure requires much more than graphics processors.

Memory chips, networking equipment, advanced manufacturing technology, and other semiconductor components are also essential.

Consequently, changes in expectations involving Nvidia can influence a much broader group of technology companies.

The KOSPI’s reversal demonstrated how quickly investor sentiment can change when markets are sensitive to corporate developments and valuation concerns.

Overseas Stock Markets – Japan and Taiwan Show Relative Strength

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up about 0.5% to 61,142.35, according to the Associated Press.

However, individual Japanese technology companies posted mixed results.

Tokyo Electron advanced approximately 1.7%.

Memory-chip manufacturer Kioxia Holdings declined approximately 2.3%.

SoftBank Group, which has substantial exposure to technology investments, fell approximately 5.1%.

These moves showed investors were evaluating individual companies rather than treating the entire technology industry as a single investment category.

Taiwan’s TAIEX was up about 1.4%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company advanced approximately 0.4%.

Taiwan occupies a critical position in the international semiconductor supply chain.

Its advanced manufacturing capabilities support technology companies worldwide.

However, the semiconductor industry remains exposed to changes in customer investment, international trade policies, and geopolitical conditions.

Japan also faces important financial considerations involving currency movements.

The Japanese yen traded around 159.82 per U.S. dollar in Friday’s Associated Press report.

A weaker yen can benefit Japanese exporters by increasing the domestic currency value of overseas revenue.

However, it can also increase the cost of imported energy, food, and industrial materials.

These competing effects help explain why currency movements remain an important influence on Japanese equities.

Overseas Stock Markets – Chinese and Hong Kong Markets Face Pressure

Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong equities also weakened during Friday’s session.

The Shanghai Composite was down about 0.6% to 3,634.35, according to the Associated Press.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell about 1.6% to 23,629.58.

Technology-related uncertainty remained an important consideration.

Investors continued evaluating the implications of international semiconductor restrictions and the broader outlook for China’s artificial intelligence industry.

Advanced semiconductors are essential components in high-performance computing and AI systems.

Restrictions affecting access to certain technologies can influence investment decisions, manufacturing capabilities, and corporate growth expectations.

China’s broader economic outlook also remains important.

Investors continue monitoring domestic demand, manufacturing activity, property-market conditions, and international trade.

These developments can influence Chinese equities and multinational companies with substantial operations in China.

Overseas Stock Markets – European Earnings Provide Support

Despite Friday’s early weakness, European equities continued to benefit from corporate earnings and investor interest in industries outside artificial intelligence.

Reuters reported that the STOXX Europe 600 remained more than 2% higher for the week at the time of its Friday morning report.

Goldman Sachs raised its 12-month target for the STOXX Europe 600 to 700 points.

However, market forecasts remain uncertain and should not be interpreted as guarantees of future performance.

Individual European companies experienced different results.

Financial technology company Wise advanced approximately 4.7% after reporting first-half net revenue growth of 23%.

Luxury goods company Richemont declined approximately 6.5% following weaker-than-expected jewelry sales.

Insurance company Generali weakened approximately 1.5% after operating profit missed market expectations.

These developments demonstrated that company-specific financial performance continued to influence European markets even as investors considered broader international risks.

On Thursday, Siemens gained approximately 1.7% after raising its medium-term growth outlook.

Adecco Group advanced about 14.7% after stronger-than-expected quarterly operating income and signs of improving permanent hiring conditions.

The results highlighted how individual corporate earnings can influence European equity performance even when international technology markets are volatile.

Overseas Stock Markets – Rising Treasury Yields Pressure Global Equities

Higher U.S. Treasury yields remained another important consideration for international investors.

Reuters reported that U.S. government bond yields rose as investors reassessed the possibility of additional Federal Reserve interest-rate increases.

Higher bond yields can influence equity markets through several mechanisms.

First, rising yields can make fixed-income investments more attractive relative to stocks.

Second, higher borrowing costs can reduce profitability for businesses that depend on debt financing.

Third, higher discount rates can reduce the present value of expected future corporate earnings.

The third effect matters most for rapidly growing technology companies.

Artificial intelligence businesses often receive substantial valuations based on expectations of future revenue and profit growth.

When interest rates rise, investors may reconsider the prices they are willing to pay for those anticipated earnings.

Higher U.S. yields can also influence international currencies and capital flows.

For emerging economies with dollar-denominated obligations, a stronger dollar can increase repayment costs.

For export-oriented economies, currency depreciation can provide competitive advantages while increasing import expenses.

These relationships help explain why changes in U.S. bond markets frequently influence overseas stock exchanges.

Overseas Stock Markets – Federal Reserve Policy Remains Important

Investors continued monitoring the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook.

Market participants were evaluating the possibility that interest rates could remain elevated or rise further if inflation pressures persisted.

Inflation remains an important consideration because persistent price increases can reduce purchasing power and influence economic growth.

Higher-than-expected inflation could reinforce expectations that the Federal Reserve may keep monetary policy restrictive.

Weaker inflation could provide some relief to financial markets.

However, monetary policy decisions depend on multiple economic indicators.

Employment, consumer spending, economic growth, and broader financial conditions all influence the Federal Reserve’s outlook.

Because the U.S. dollar plays a central role in international finance, Federal Reserve decisions have consequences extending beyond American markets.

Central banks in Europe and Asia must consider how U.S. monetary policy influences exchange rates, capital flows, and domestic financial conditions.

Overseas Stock Markets – Oil Prices and Iran Tensions Influence Markets

Energy markets remained another important source of uncertainty.

The Associated Press reported that Brent crude oil was trading around $96.31 per barrel early Friday, up about 0.5%.

U.S. benchmark crude was trading around $88.69 per barrel, down approximately 0.1%.

Oil prices had risen Thursday as investors evaluated geopolitical developments involving the United States and Iran.

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States did not need an agreement with Iran, contributing to concerns about the prospects for a diplomatic resolution.

The Strait of Hormuz remains particularly important to international energy markets.

The waterway connects Persian Gulf energy producers with international shipping routes.

Disruptions to tanker traffic, regional infrastructure, or shipping insurance can raise transportation costs and influence international crude oil prices.

Higher oil prices can benefit energy producers while increasing costs for transportation companies, manufacturers, and consumers.

European economies can be particularly sensitive to imported energy costs.

Elevated oil prices can also complicate efforts to control inflation.

Consequently, geopolitical developments involving Iran remain an important consideration for international investors.

Overseas Stock Markets – U.S. Markets Finish Thursday Lower

Wall Street’s Thursday session provided a cautious backdrop for Friday’s overseas trading.

Associated Press reported that the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite each declined approximately 0.4%.

Nvidia’s decline fueled technology-sector uncertainty, while higher oil prices raised additional inflation concerns.

Some competing semiconductor companies advanced despite Nvidia’s weakness.

This divergence illustrated the importance of distinguishing between individual company developments and broader industry trends.

The U.S. market’s decline provided a cautious backdrop for Asian and European trading.

However, one negative session does not necessarily establish a sustained downward market trend.

Overseas Stock Markets – What Investors Should Watch Next

Several developments could influence international financial markets in the coming sessions.

Nvidia’s leadership transition will remain an important focus as investors evaluate the company’s future strategy and financial performance.

The company’s upcoming earnings report could provide more information on demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Treasury yields will also remain closely watched.

Continued increases could create additional pressure on technology valuations and borrowing-sensitive businesses.

Inflation reports will influence expectations surrounding Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Energy prices and developments involving Iran could affect investor sentiment and corporate operating costs.

European corporate earnings and economic growth figures will help determine whether the region can maintain its recent relative strength.

Asian investors will continue monitoring semiconductor demand, international trade policies, and currency movements.

These developments could produce substantial differences between individual markets even when broader global sentiment remains cautious.

Overseas Stock Markets – Global Market Outlook

Friday’s overseas trading demonstrated an increasingly selective investment environment.

Artificial intelligence remains a key driver of global technology spending, but Nvidia’s leadership transition highlighted the risks of relying heavily on a relatively small number of influential companies.

European equities have benefited from corporate earnings and investor interest in non-technology industries.

Asian markets remain sensitive to semiconductor demand, international trade restrictions, and domestic economic conditions.

Higher borrowing costs and elevated oil prices add further uncertainty.

However, mixed overseas market performance should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of an approaching global recession or sustained bear market.

Corporate earnings, economic growth, central bank decisions, and geopolitical developments will continue to influence market direction.

For American investors, overseas trading provides important information about international sentiment before Wall Street opens.

The global stock market outlook remains mixed, with uncertainty in technology, borrowing costs, and geopolitical risks competing against resilient corporate earnings and selective investor optimism.

Financial Disclaimer: This article is provided for general news and informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Market figures reflect the reporting times identified and may differ from subsequent trading levels or official exchange closing values.