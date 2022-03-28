Overseas Schools Advisory Council Meeting on April 7

Overseas Schools Advisory Council Meeting on Thursday, April 7, 2022

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The Overseas Schools Advisory Council of the Department of State will hold its winter meeting on Thursday, April 7, 2022. This meeting is open to the public for virtual participation only. The meeting will focus on the work and support the Overseas Schools Advisory Council provides to U.S.-sponsored overseas schools. Topics will include the Child Protection Project, and the Social Emotional Learning Project. In addition, the Regional Education Officers will present on various activities and initiatives in U.S.-sponsored overseas schools.

Members of the public who wish to attend the meeting virtually should contact Mr. Mark E. Ulfers, Executive Secretary of the Overseas Advisory Council of the Department of State at (202) 261-8200, April 3 to receive the virtual platform instructions. The public may take part in the discussion, time permitting and at the discretion of the chairperson.