Overseas Markets Rise on October 6, 2026

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 6, 2026 (STL.News) Overseas stock markets were mostly higher Tuesday as investors carried momentum from Wall Street’s technology-led rally into Asian and European trading, while crude oil prices retreated below $100 a barrel and U.S. Treasury yields eased from multidecade highs.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed more than 1% and finished above 70,000, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1%, and Australia’s benchmark advanced. South Korea was the principal exception among major Asian markets, falling as semiconductor heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK hynix declined.

European equities were also broadly higher Tuesday morning, with the pan-European STOXX 600 advancing toward a one-week high.

U.S. stock-index futures pointed higher before Tuesday’s opening bell as investors prepared for the approaching third-quarter earnings season.

The overall overseas signal was positive, but several major risks remained. Treasury yields are still near levels not seen in more than two decades, Middle East tensions continue to influence energy markets, and investors are balancing enthusiasm about artificial intelligence and corporate earnings against historically high borrowing costs.

Overseas Market Snapshot

Asia-Pacific:

Japan Nikkei 225: 70,683.98, +1.1%

70,683.98, Hong Kong Hang Seng: 24,280.56, +1.0%

24,280.56, South Korea KOSPI: 6,941.39, -0.9%

6,941.39, Australia S&P/ASX 200: 8,735.70, +0.6%

8,735.70, Mainland China: Closed for a national holiday

Europe in Tuesday morning trading:

STOXX Europe 600: 638.67, +0.8% at 8:35 GMT

638.67, FTSE 100: approximately 10,584, +0.8% in early trading

approximately 10,584, CAC 40: approximately 7,893, +0.8%

approximately 7,893, DAX: approximately 25,466, +0.8%

European figures are intraday readings rather than final closing prices.

U.S. premarket:

U.S. stock-index futures were also positive Tuesday morning, with Reuters reporting gains across futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100.

Because futures trade continuously and had already changed between early-morning reports, they should be treated as a directional premarket indicator rather than as fixed prices.

Nikkei Finishes Above 70,000

Japan was one of the strongest major Asian markets Tuesday.

The Nikkei 225 climbed 1.1% to 70,683.98, putting the benchmark back above 70,000 for the first time since early July.

The advance followed Monday’s technology-led rally on Wall Street, where the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.1% and finished at an all-time closing high.

Technology-related shares produced mixed results in Japan despite the broader market advance.

Semiconductor testing-equipment manufacturer Advantest gained 3.9%, while SoftBank Group declined 3.1%.

The mixed performance underscores an increasingly important feature of the technology rally: enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence continues to support markets, but investors are not buying every technology-related stock indiscriminately.

The Nikkei’s advance was particularly notable because global bond yields remain historically high.

Rising government bond yields can compete with equities because investors can earn higher returns from relatively lower-risk government securities. They can also weigh particularly heavily on growth and technology companies whose valuations depend on profits expected years into the future.

For Tuesday’s session, however, Wall Street’s momentum and continued optimism surrounding corporate earnings helped outweigh those concerns.

Hang Seng Gains 1% as China Remains Closed

Hong Kong also participated in the regional advance.

The Hang Seng was reported at 24,280.56, up 1%, in an updated Associated Press global markets report Tuesday.

Earlier versions of the same market report had shown the index at 24,234.19, up 0.8%, while trading was still developing. The later reading is used here to avoid mixing market snapshots taken at different times.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a national holiday.

That means there was no new Tuesday trading session for the Shanghai Composite to include in the overseas market snapshot.

The holiday distinction is important because financial data platforms can continue displaying a previous closing level when an exchange is closed. Do not interpret such a figure as a new Tuesday market close.

South Korea Falls as Chip Stocks Retreat

South Korea moved against the broader regional trend.

The KOSPI fell 0.9% to 6,941.39.

Samsung Electronics declined approximately 1.5%, while SK hynix fell about 3.7%.

The losses in two of South Korea’s largest semiconductor companies weighed heavily on the broader index.

South Korea’s weakness contrasted sharply with Japan’s advance and demonstrated that the technology trade remains selective.

Both countries play important roles in the global semiconductor supply chain, but their equity markets moved in opposite directions Tuesday.

That divergence is worth monitoring as investors attempt to determine which companies and markets will benefit most from the continuing expansion of artificial-intelligence infrastructure.

Australian Shares Advance

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6% to 8,735.70.

The Australian gain added to the broadly positive Asia-Pacific session.

With mainland Chinese exchanges closed, investors had fewer fresh signals from China’s economy and financial markets. Global developments — including Monday’s Wall Street rally, crude oil prices and government bond yields — therefore played a prominent role in Tuesday’s regional trading environment.

European Stocks Extend Their Recovery

European shares followed most Asian markets higher.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.8% at 638.67 by 8:35 GMT, according to Reuters, leaving the benchmark on course for a third consecutive session of gains.

Healthcare stocks led the European advance, rising approximately 1.4%.

Danish biotechnology company Genmab jumped 7.7% to a three-year high after the company and U.S. pharmaceutical company AbbVie reported positive results from a late-stage study of a combination treatment for patients with a type of lymphoma.

Major national indexes were also higher in early European trading.

Britain’s FTSE 100 gained approximately 0.8% to 10,584. France’s CAC 40 rose about 0.8% to 7,893, while Germany’s DAX advanced approximately 0.8% to 25,466.

Those readings were reported during the European trading day and should not be interpreted as closing levels.

European government bonds also stabilized after a period of substantial volatility.

Eurozone yields had recently reached multidecade highs as investors responded to inflation, government borrowing and fiscal concerns.

France has attracted particular attention because of its debt burden and political gridlock.

Reuters reported that the spread between French and German 10-year government bond yields narrowed Tuesday as investors reconsidered whether the recent increase in France’s risk premium had moved too far too quickly.

Political uncertainty elsewhere in Europe has also increased after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a snap election Monday.

For Tuesday morning, however, higher stocks and easing bond yields produced a more favorable environment for European risk assets.

Oil Retreats Below $100

Crude oil prices fell Tuesday, providing another source of relief for global markets.

The precise price changed throughout the morning, illustrating why commodities should be reported with a timestamp rather than treated like a stock-market closing level.

An Associated Press market update published Tuesday morning had Brent crude down 1.3% at $99.07 per barrel, while benchmark U.S. crude was down 1.7% at $87.91.

A later AP update showed U.S. crude at $87.60, while Reuters also reported Brent moving deeper below $100 as Tuesday trading continued.

The important market development was the direction: crude prices were falling and Brent had moved back below $100.

Oil remains an important variable for equities because high energy prices can increase transportation and manufacturing expenses, reduce household purchasing power and add to inflation.

Recent signs of improving oil flows from the Persian Gulf have reduced some immediate supply concerns.

However, geopolitical risk remains elevated.

Tensions involving the United States and Iran continue, meaning traders remain alert to the possibility of renewed disruptions to Middle Eastern energy supplies.

Oil therefore remains capable of producing substantial volatility even after Tuesday’s decline.

Treasury Yields Ease but Remain Historically High

The U.S. bond market remains one of the biggest risks facing equities.

The 10-year Treasury yield eased to around 5.26% to 5.27% Tuesday morning, according to updated AP reporting.

The yield had recently moved above 5.35%, its highest level since 2002.

That distinction is critical.

Treasury yields were falling Tuesday morning, but from exceptionally elevated levels.

Higher government bond yields affect the economy and stock market in several ways.

They raise borrowing costs for businesses and households, influence mortgage and corporate lending rates, and increase the government’s own financing costs.

They also create greater competition for stocks because investors can earn substantially higher yields from U.S. government debt than they could during much of the period following the 2008 financial crisis.

Technology and other high-growth stocks can be particularly sensitive to higher rates because much of their valuation depends on earnings expected far into the future.

Tuesday’s modest retreat in yields therefore helped improve the backdrop for equities without eliminating the underlying interest-rate risk.

Wall Street’s Record Nasdaq Sets the Tone

Monday’s U.S. session provided much of the momentum for Tuesday’s overseas trading.

The S&P 500 gained 0.7%, finishing near its previous record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.1% to a record close.

Major technology companies helped drive the advance.

Nvidia gained 2.1%, while Broadcom also advanced 2.1%.

Artificial intelligence remains one of the strongest forces supporting U.S. equities.

Investors continue to expect enormous spending on AI infrastructure to translate into revenue and profit growth for semiconductor manufacturers, data-center operators, cloud-computing companies and other businesses positioned around the technology.

The approaching third-quarter earnings season will further test those expectations.

High expectations can support share prices when companies meet or exceed forecasts, but they also increase the potential for sharp declines when earnings or corporate guidance disappoint.

That risk matters more when Treasury yields are already at historically elevated levels.

Federal Reserve Remains in Focus

Interest-rate expectations remain another important driver for markets.

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate at its September meeting, its first increase in three years.

Investors will receive another look at policymakers’ thinking Wednesday when the Fed releases minutes from that meeting.

Those minutes could provide additional clues about how officials are balancing inflation pressures against the risks created by high borrowing costs.

Markets are particularly sensitive to any evidence that policymakers believe another increase may be necessary.

With Treasury yields already near multidecade highs, expectations for additional monetary tightening could quickly affect both bonds and equities.

Dollar Remains Firm

Foreign-exchange markets also reflected the continuing pressure from high U.S. interest rates.

The dollar traded around 158.18 Japanese yen in an AP Tuesday morning snapshot, compared with 157.91 yen previously.

The euro was around $1.1238 in that same update.

Currency markets, like commodities and stock-index futures, trade continuously. Those levels therefore represent Tuesday morning snapshots rather than daily closing prices.

A strong dollar can have mixed consequences for U.S. markets.

It can make imported products cheaper and help restrain some inflationary pressure.

However, it can also reduce the translated value of overseas revenue earned by large American multinational companies when those earnings are converted back into dollars.

That effect will become increasingly relevant as major corporations begin reporting third-quarter results.

What Overseas Trading Means for Wall Street

The overall overseas signal heading toward Tuesday’s U.S. session is moderately positive.

Japan’s Nikkei advanced more than 1% and returned above 70,000.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1%.

Australia advanced.

European stocks were broadly higher.

Crude oil retreated below $100 per barrel.

Treasury yields eased from their recent multidecade highs.

And U.S. stock-index futures pointed toward another positive start on Wall Street.

South Korea was the major exception, with semiconductor weakness pushing the KOSPI lower.

The larger risks have not disappeared.

Treasury yields remain extremely high compared with most of the past two decades. Middle East tensions continue to threaten energy supplies. European fiscal and political concerns remain unresolved. Investor expectations around artificial intelligence and corporate earnings are demanding.

For Tuesday morning, however, those forces favored risk assets.

The clearest overnight message is straightforward:

Most major overseas equity markets advanced, oil prices declined, Treasury yields eased, and U.S. futures were positive ahead of the opening bell.

That combination provides Wall Street with a constructive backdrop for Tuesday’s session.

Whether it lasts will depend heavily on Treasury yields, energy prices, geopolitical developments and the corporate earnings outlook.

Market data note: Asian index figures above reflect Tuesday market readings reported by AP, including the later updated Hang Seng figure. Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a national holiday. European indexes, crude oil, Treasury yields, currencies and U.S. stock-index futures are intraday or premarket readings and will change as Tuesday’s trading continues.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security or financial instrument.

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