Overseas Markets Rise as Oil Retreats Ahead of Nvidia

ST. LOUIS, MO – August 26, 2026 (STL.News) Overseas Markets — Global equity markets moved mostly higher overnight and into Wednesday as falling crude oil prices eased some inflation concerns, bond yields retreated and investors positioned ahead of Nvidia’s closely watched quarterly earnings.

Asian markets saw the strongest moves, with Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, mainland China and Hong Kong advancing. India and Australia were notable exceptions.

The broader MSCI Asia-Pacific gauge gained about 1%, putting the regional benchmark on course for its fourth advance in five sessions. Technology stocks recovered following recent weakness, although U.S. equity futures suggested investors remained cautious ahead of Nvidia’s report.

From a technical perspective, Wednesday’s trading provided some encouraging signals. Several major Asian indices recovered from early weakness, buyers returned to semiconductor shares and market participation broadened beyond a handful of technology leaders.

However, the picture is not uniformly bullish. Trading volume in Japan was relatively subdued, Indian equities weakened, and European markets were largely sideways. That combination suggests improving risk appetite rather than a decisive global breakout.

Overseas Markets – Major overseas market snapshot

Market Index Latest/Close Change Japan Nikkei 225 66,262.16 +0.62% Japan TOPIX 4,111.02 +0.42% South Korea KOSPI 6,808.21 +0.97% Hong Kong Hang Seng 25,652.97 +0.6% China Shanghai Composite 3,912.52 +0.59% Taiwan TAIEX 45,832.62 +1.47% Australia S&P/ASX 200 9,127.80 -0.4% Europe STOXX Europe 600* 657 area about +0.1%

European markets were still trading at the time of publication.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 405.73 points, or 0.62%, to close at 66,262.16. South Korea’s KOSPI climbed nearly 1% to 6,808.21, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained approximately 0.6% to 25,652.97. Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.59% to 3,912.52.

Overseas Markets – Nikkei recovers above 66,000

Japan produced one of the more interesting technical sessions.

The Nikkei opened at 65,604.49, fell to an intraday low of 65,390.55 and later reached 66,442.34 before closing at 66,262.16.

That intraday reversal matters.

Instead of closing near its morning lows, the index attracted buyers and recovered the psychologically important 66,000 level. In technical terms, a market that rejects lower prices and finishes much closer to its session high than its low can indicate underlying demand.

The Nikkei’s session range also provides traders with useful near-term reference points. The 65,390 area represents an immediate level where buyers appeared Wednesday, while the session high near 66,442 becomes an obvious short-term level to watch on the upside.

A sustained move above that area would strengthen the argument that buyers remain in control. A retreat below Wednesday’s low would weaken that interpretation.

Market breadth was constructive but not overwhelming. On the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, 978 stocks advanced, and 518 declined. Eighteen of 33 industry groups finished higher.

That suggests the rally extended beyond only a handful of companies, although it was not an across-the-board surge.

Trading activity presents a reason for caution. Prime Market turnover fell below ¥7 trillion, reaching its lowest level in roughly four months, according to Japanese market data. Lower volume accompanying a rising index can suggest investors are participating selectively rather than aggressively chasing prices.

Overseas Markets – Semiconductor shares influence the Nikkei

Another technical consideration is index concentration.

Advantest was responsible for roughly 302 points of the Nikkei’s advance Wednesday, according to Japanese market calculations. The five largest positive contributors added about 439 points collectively.

That is important because the Nikkei itself gained only about 406 points.

In other words, investors should distinguish between the headline index gain and the broader market’s underlying performance.

TOPIX, a broader measure of Japanese equities, rose a more moderate 0.42%.

That does not invalidate the Nikkei rally, but it shows how heavily semiconductor and technology-related stocks influenced Wednesday’s performance.

Overseas Markets – South Korea pushes higher

Overseas Markets: South Korea’s KOSPI gained 65.47 points to finish at 6,808.21, up nearly 1%.

The Korean market’s strength helped improve sentiment toward semiconductor stocks elsewhere in Asia. Because South Korea has significant exposure to memory chips, electronics and technology manufacturing, the KOSPI can serve as an important barometer for global semiconductor sentiment.

The technical question is whether buyers can sustain the advance after Nvidia reports earnings.

If semiconductor stocks continue advancing after Nvidia’s results, Wednesday’s move could mark the start of a broader rebound after recent technology-sector weakness.

If Nvidia disappoints and Asian chip stocks quickly surrender Wednesday’s gains, the rally could have been primarily positioning ahead of the announcement.

Overseas Markets – Hang Seng regains momentum

Overseas Markets: Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed 141 points higher at 25,652, while the Hang Seng Tech Index gained 0.8% to 4,626.

Alibaba rose 2.1%, Tencent gained 0.8%, and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. advanced 2.7%. Those companies were also among the most heavily traded Hang Seng constituents.

From a technical perspective, participation from major technology names strengthens the quality of Hong Kong’s advance.

The Hang Seng has experienced substantial volatility in recent years, so investors typically look for sustained follow-through rather than relying on a single positive session. Continued strength above the 25,000 area would keep the near-term tone constructive, while a reversal below that broad psychological level could signal that buyers remain hesitant.

Overseas Markets – Shanghai approaches the 4,000 level

Overseas Markets: China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.59% to close at 3,912.52.

The technical significance is straightforward: the index is trading less than 100 points below the psychologically important 4,000 level.

Round-number levels are not fundamental valuation measures, but they often become focal points for traders. A convincing move through 4,000, backed by strong market breadth and higher trading activity, could reinforce bullish momentum.

Repeated failures near that area, however, could turn 4,000 into resistance.

For U.S. investors, Chinese market strength can also signal global demand expectations, commodities, and multinational companies with substantial exposure to the Chinese economy.

Overseas Markets – Europe trades sideways near recent highs

Overseas Markets: European markets were considerably quieter.

The STOXX Europe 600 was up approximately 0.1% around midday. Germany’s DAX gained roughly 0.1%, France’s CAC 40 advanced about 0.4%, and Britain’s FTSE 100 slipped approximately 0.1%.

The European sector picture was more informative than the headline indices.

Banks gained approximately 0.6%, while the STOXX 600 technology sector declined about 0.8%. Oil and gas shares fell roughly 1.6% as crude prices dropped.

European volatility remained relatively subdued. The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index was around 16.06. A reading below 20 is generally associated with calmer market conditions compared with periods of heightened stress.

The longer-term technical backdrop in Europe also remains notable. Earlier this month, roughly three-quarters of STOXX 600 stocks were trading above their 200-day moving averages, indicating relatively broad participation in the European rally.

The 200-day moving average is widely followed because it helps investors distinguish longer-term trends from short-term price fluctuations. When a large percentage of stocks trade above that measure, market technicians generally view breadth as healthier than when an index is being carried by only a small group of companies.

Overseas Markets – Oil changes the global market equation

The largest cross-asset development Wednesday may be crude oil rather than equities.

Brent crude fell for a third consecutive session, declining nearly 3% as investors reacted to hopes surrounding negotiations involving Iran, Oman and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent traded near $86 earlier Wednesday, while some later market quotes showed prices moving toward $85 a barrel.

The Strait of Hormuz handled roughly one-fifth of globally traded oil before the conflict, so any development affecting shipping through the waterway could be significant for energy markets.

Lower crude can produce several effects simultaneously.

It can reduce inflation expectations, lower transportation and manufacturing costs, support oil-importing countries such as Japan, and put downward pressure on government bond yields.

But it can also hurt energy shares. That dynamic was visible in Britain, where weakness in BP and Shell weighed on the FTSE 100 even as lower energy prices improved the broader inflation outlook.

Overseas Markets – Bond yields add another technical signal

The bond market is reinforcing some of the equity market’s optimism.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was around 4.63% Wednesday after falling approximately 6.5 basis points Tuesday.

Falling yields can support equity valuations because future corporate earnings become more attractive relative to fixed-income returns. Growth and technology stocks are particularly sensitive to changes in longer-term yields.

That helps explain why falling oil and easing yields have supported technology shares ahead of Nvidia’s earnings.

Overseas Markets – What the overseas session means for Wall Street

Overseas Markets: The technical message from overseas markets is cautiously positive.

Japan recovered strongly from its intraday low. South Korea advanced nearly 1%. Taiwan outperformed. Hong Kong technology shares participated in the rebound, and mainland China’s benchmark moved closer to the 4,000 level.

At the same time, the signals are not strong enough to declare a broad global breakout.

Japanese trading volume was relatively light. European indices were mostly flat. Energy shares weakened sharply with oil, and U.S. equity futures remained subdued Wednesday morning.

The next major test comes from Nvidia.

Because Nvidia sits at the center of the artificial-intelligence investment cycle, its earnings and guidance could affect semiconductor shares throughout the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and Europe.

U.S. inflation data adds another variable.

For investors watching the technical side of the market, the most important question is whether Wednesday’s gains attract additional buying after those catalysts — or whether overseas indices surrender the advance.

For now, global market breadth has improved, volatility remains contained in Europe, oil is retreating, and several important Asian benchmarks are holding near elevated levels.

Those conditions create a constructive backdrop for Wall Street, but Nvidia earnings, inflation data, bond yields and crude oil could determine whether the overnight rebound develops into a more durable risk-on move.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and news purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial guidance, or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.