Asian Markets Mixed as Nvidia Lifts Tech Shares

ST. LOUIS, MO – August 27, 2026 (STL.News) Global Markets – Overseas markets delivered a mixed performance overnight and into Thursday morning as investors balanced another powerful signal of artificial intelligence demand against persistent inflation concerns, changing interest-rate expectations, and uncertainty surrounding energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

The strongest theme across the Asia-Pacific region was technology. Nvidia‘s latest results and unusually strong longer-term revenue outlook renewed confidence in global spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure, sending money toward semiconductor manufacturers and companies connected to the AI supply chain. Nvidia shares rose sharply in U.S. premarket trading after the company forecast strong revenue growth extending into fiscal 2028.

The enthusiasm was not enough to produce a uniform rally. South Korea and mainland China advanced, while Japan and Hong Kong finished lower. Australia also weakened, underscoring how concentrated the overnight enthusiasm remained around technology and AI-related companies.

Global Markets – Major overseas market snapshot

Market Index Latest/Close Change Japan Nikkei 225 66,131.98 -0.20% South Korea KOSPI 6,912.37 +1.53% China Shanghai Composite 3,956.57 +1.13% Hong Kong Hang Seng about 25,566 about -0.4% Taiwan Taiex — about +0.3% Australia S&P/ASX 200 about 9,029 -1.12% India Nifty 50 24,090.85 -0.48% India Sensex about 76,934 -0.70%

Market readings reflect Thursday’s overseas session and may vary slightly by data provider and timestamp.

Global Markets – Nvidia sends another signal through global markets

Nvidia was the dominant force behind the positive side of Thursday’s overseas trading.

The chipmaker reported quarterly revenue that exceeded expectations and provided a bullish longer-term outlook, helping reduce — at least temporarily — concerns that spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure could be approaching a peak.

Reuters reported that Nvidia’s outlook helped international technology shares, while its stock was up about 6% in U.S. premarket trading Thursday. The company’s forecast was particularly important for Asian markets because many critical semiconductor manufacturers, memory suppliers and electronics companies are located in South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and China.

That connection was particularly visible in Seoul.

South Korea’s KOSPI jumped 1.53% to 6,912.37, gaining 104.16 points. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix were among the semiconductor-related companies benefiting from renewed optimism surrounding AI hardware demand.

The advance came despite tighter monetary policy.

The Bank of Korea raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3%, a widely anticipated move. Normally, another rate increase could weigh heavily on equities, but Nvidia-related enthusiasm was strong enough to keep Korean stocks firmly positive.

Global Markets – Japan slips as early technology rally fades

Japan did not fully participate in the regional advance.

The Nikkei 225 finished at 66,131.98, down 130.18 points, or 0.20%, according to Nikkei’s official index data.

Japanese semiconductor-related stocks initially benefited from Nvidia’s results, and memory-chip maker Kioxia gained about 5%. However, broader profit-taking eventually overwhelmed the early technology enthusiasm.

Currency and monetary-policy expectations remain another major consideration for Japanese investors.

The yen traded around 159 per U.S. dollar as markets continued evaluating the possibility of additional Bank of Japan tightening. BOJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino indicated Thursday that policymakers remain attentive to inflation risks, reinforcing expectations that another rate increase could be approaching.

That creates a complicated environment for Japanese equities. A stronger yen can reduce the value of overseas earnings for Japan’s large exporters, while higher domestic interest rates can change valuations across the broader market.

Global Markets – Mainland China outperforms Hong Kong

One of the more interesting developments overnight was the divergence between mainland Chinese and Hong Kong equities.

The Shanghai Composite climbed 1.13% to 3,956.57, with technology and hardware companies helping lead the advance.

Chinese AI and communications shares rose on Nvidia’s outlook. Reuters reported that technology and hardware manufacturing companies led mainland gains, with artificial intelligence and 5G-related shares among the strongest performers.

Hong Kong moved in the opposite direction.

The Hang Seng opened higher but surrendered those gains and traded roughly 0.4% lower. Hong Kong’s market has a heavier concentration of internet platforms and financial companies and fewer hardware manufacturers that benefited directly from Nvidia’s report.

China also released industrial-profit figures showing growth slowed in July. Industrial profits rose 11.2% from a year earlier, down from 15.1% in June, adding another reminder that China’s domestic economic recovery remains uneven.

Global Markets – Australia and India face different pressures

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell roughly 1.1%, making it one of the weaker major Asia-Pacific benchmarks during the session.

India initially benefited from declining crude prices but ultimately finished lower.

The Sensex dropped about 539 points, or 0.7%, to approximately 76,934, while the Nifty 50 declined 117 points, or 0.48%, to 24,090.85. Selling accelerated late in the session during India’s monthly derivatives expiration.

Lower energy prices remain particularly important for India because the country imports substantial quantities of crude oil. Any sustained decline in petroleum prices can ease inflation and trade-balance pressures.

Global Markets – Oil and the Strait of Hormuz remain major variables

Energy markets continue to compete with technology as one of the biggest forces influencing global investor sentiment.

Crude prices initially declined as investors watched diplomatic efforts involving Iran, Qatar and Oman concerning shipping and the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters reported Brent crude later reversed some losses, trading around $88.50 per barrel as uncertainty surrounding shipping traffic remained.

The situation creates two competing scenarios for markets.

Progress toward restoring normal shipping could push oil prices lower, potentially reducing global inflation pressure and helping oil-importing economies. Renewed disruption, however, could quickly send energy prices higher and complicate monetary policy for central banks already dealing with persistent inflation.

Global Markets – Inflation keeps investors cautious

The enthusiasm surrounding Nvidia also collided with another important market signal: U.S. inflation remains stubborn.

The latest personal consumption expenditures data showed prices increased 0.2% in July after declining 0.1% in June. Some economists viewed details in the report as more inflationary than the headline numbers suggested.

That matters worldwide because expectations for Federal Reserve policy influence currencies, sovereign bond yields and equity valuations far beyond the United States.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was around 4.66% Thursday as traders awaited Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s Jackson Hole speech Friday.

A more restrictive message could pressure global stocks by reinforcing expectations that interest rates will remain elevated.

Global Markets – What overseas trading signals for Wall Street

The overnight session presents U.S. investors with a cautiously constructive signal rather than a broad risk-on rally.

Nvidia has provided a significant positive catalyst for technology and semiconductor shares. Nasdaq 100 futures rose strongly following the company’s results, while S&P 500 futures also advanced.

But beneath the technology rally, overseas markets remain divided.

Japan and Hong Kong declined. Australia weakened. India finished lower. South Korea and mainland China provided the strongest gains.

That divergence suggests investors remain willing to buy companies with direct exposure to AI infrastructure growth while remaining cautious toward the broader economy.

For Thursday’s U.S. session and the days ahead, four forces are likely to dominate market attention: Nvidia and the durability of AI spending, Federal Reserve policy expectations, movements in Treasury yields, and developments affecting oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

For now, the overnight message is mixed but relatively stable: artificial intelligence enthusiasm remains strong enough to support technology shares, but inflation, interest rates, and geopolitical risk continue to prevent that optimism from turning into a broad global-market rally.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.