Overseas Markets Mixed as AI Rally Supports Asia

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 23, 2026 (STL.News) Overseas markets were mixed Wednesday as technology and artificial intelligence shares supported parts of Asia, while investors weighed volatile oil prices, tighter U.S. monetary policy and signs of renewed diplomatic contact between the United States and Iran.

South Korea and Taiwan were among the stronger markets, helped by semiconductor stocks. Hong Kong and mainland China moved lower, while Japan’s stock market was closed for the Autumnal Equinox holiday.

The overnight session did not produce a broad global risk-on or risk-off signal. Instead, investors continued balancing enthusiasm over artificial intelligence against higher interest rates and uncertainty surrounding oil supplies and the U.S.-Iran conflict.

The developments leave Wall Street facing a complicated setup Wednesday: technology shares retain momentum and crude has retreated significantly from recent highs, but Treasury yields and Federal Reserve policy remain potential headwinds.

Overseas Markets – Major Asian Index Snapshot

The figures show the split that characterized Wednesday’s Asian session. Technology-heavy South Korea and Taiwan benefited from continued interest in semiconductor and AI-related shares, while Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks retreated.

Japan provided no cash-market reading because the Tokyo Stock Exchange was closed Wednesday for the Autumnal Equinox holiday.

Overseas Markets – South Korean Stocks Rise on Chip Strength

South Korea was among the region’s stronger performers.

The KOSPI rose 63.01 points, or 0.90%, to 7,080.92, with semiconductor shares contributing to the advance.

Samsung Electronics rose more than 3%, while SK Hynix also gained.

Taiwanese stocks advanced about 0.8%, extending strength in another market heavily exposed to global semiconductor and artificial-intelligence investment.

The technology rally follows renewed strength on Wall Street.

On Tuesday, the Nasdaq Composite reached an intraday record of 27,212.68, surpassing its previous intraday record from June 1 as technology shares regained momentum.

AI demand and resilient corporate earnings have continued to support semiconductor shares despite higher interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty.

AMD recently surpassed $1 trillion in market capitalization, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbed to its highest level in more than a month.

The performance demonstrates the continuing influence of artificial intelligence on global equity markets.

Overseas Markets – China and Hong Kong Move Lower

The enthusiasm was not universal.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell about 1%, while mainland China’s Shanghai Composite declined approximately 0.4%.

The declines contrasted with Tuesday, when both markets posted modest gains after Alibaba unveiled new artificial-intelligence chip technology.

China remains an important market to watch as investors assess economic conditions, technology competition and relations between Washington and Beijing.

The divergent performances also reinforce why Wednesday’s Asian session should be characterized as mixed rather than as a broad regional rally.

Overseas Markets – Oil Remains a Critical Market Variable

Crude oil remains one of the most important forces influencing global markets.

Oil prices have fallen substantially from the levels reached during the recent escalation involving Iran, although prices remain volatile and can move sharply in a single trading session.

Brent crude briefly fell below $98 per barrel Tuesday, according to Associated Press market reporting, before rebounding above $100 later in that session.

That volatility makes the broader trend more useful than any single intraday quote.

Brent approached $110 during the previous week and traded near $72 before the war with Iran began.

The retreat from the recent highs has provided some relief to equity investors because oil prices feed directly and indirectly into transportation, manufacturing and consumer costs.

Persistently high energy prices could complicate central banks’ efforts to control inflation.

For investors, therefore, a sustained decline in crude would represent a potentially significant improvement in the inflation outlook.

Overseas Markets – U.S.-Iran Talks Add Diplomatic Dimension

Markets are also closely following diplomatic developments involving Washington and Tehran.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States and Iran remained in communication and expressed confidence that the two countries could eventually reach an agreement.

Speaking after meeting British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Trump said the two countries had been talking Tuesday.

“I think that a settlement is going to be reached,” Trump said.

Trump also reiterated that the United States would not accept Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon.

His comments do not establish that an agreement is imminent, and substantial disagreements remain.

However, evidence of continuing diplomatic contact matters to financial markets because the conflict has disrupted Middle Eastern oil flows and contributed to sharply higher energy prices.

The Strait of Hormuz remains particularly important. The waterway is one of the world’s most strategically significant energy routes, so any development affecting its accessibility could materially affect crude prices.

Overseas Markets – Federal Reserve Remains a Headwind

While lower oil prices can help the inflation outlook, Federal Reserve policy remains a counterweight for equity investors.

The Fed last week raised its benchmark target rate by a quarter percentage point to a range of 3.75% to 4.00%.

Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said Tuesday that she supported the increase because she sees a greater risk that inflation will remain above the central bank’s 2% target.

Collins said a somewhat more restrictive federal funds rate would help bring inflation sustainably back toward the Fed’s target.

Federal Reserve policymakers also projected another possible increase before the end of the year, although Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh did not commit the central bank to that path.

The distinction is important.

Another rate increase is possible, but it is not predetermined.

Markets will continue evaluating economic data and comments from Fed officials for indications of how much additional tightening may occur.

Overseas Markets – Treasury Yields Remain Elevated

The bond market illustrates the pressure confronting equities.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury stood near 5% Tuesday, substantially above levels seen before the Iran conflict intensified.

Higher Treasury yields can pressure stocks because they raise borrowing costs and offer investors more competitive returns from lower-risk government securities.

Technology companies can be particularly sensitive to higher yields because much of their valuation depends on expectations for profits well into the future.

So far, AI enthusiasm has been powerful enough to counter much of that pressure.

Whether that can continue if rates remain elevated will be one of the major questions for markets heading into the fourth quarter.

Overseas Markets – European Investors Monitor Oil and Rates

European markets entered Wednesday after modest gains Tuesday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 finished Tuesday 0.1% higher, with technology shares gaining 1.5%.

Retail stocks also performed strongly, while banking and telecommunications shares lagged.

European investors are confronting many of the same crosscurrents affecting U.S. markets: oil volatility, inflation, higher interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty.

The prospect of easing pressure on crude supplies has provided support, but investors remain cautious because no comprehensive resolution of the U.S.-Iran conflict has been announced.

Overseas Markets – What Overnight Trading Means for Wall Street

Wednesday’s overseas trading provides U.S. investors with several important signals.

First, artificial intelligence remains a powerful equity-market theme. Semiconductor strength in South Korea and Taiwan follows renewed momentum among U.S. technology shares.

Second, oil has retreated significantly from its recent highs, potentially reducing one source of inflation pressure.

Third, the Federal Reserve remains restrictive. The recent rate increase and possibility of additional tightening mean investors cannot assume declining oil prices will immediately translate into easier monetary policy.

Finally, geopolitical risk remains elevated.

Continuing communication between Washington and Tehran offers investors a potential path toward reduced tensions, but negotiations have not produced a comprehensive settlement and Middle Eastern energy flows remain vulnerable to developments in the conflict.

Overseas Markets – Markets Balance AI, Oil and Interest Rates

The clearest conclusion from the overnight session is that global investors are balancing several powerful and sometimes contradictory forces.

AI enthusiasm continues supporting technology shares.

Lower oil prices compared with last week’s highs have reduced immediate inflation concerns.

At the same time, elevated Treasury yields and a Federal Reserve focused on restoring price stability are limiting enthusiasm.

South Korea and Taiwan reflected the strength of the technology trade Wednesday. Hong Kong and mainland China demonstrated that the rally remains uneven.

For Wall Street, attention now turns to whether technology momentum can continue overcoming the pressure from high interest rates — and whether the recent decline in oil can persist.

Those two questions could help determine whether U.S. equities can extend their recent strength as September approaches its final week.

Market figures reflect Asian closing levels and other market information available Wednesday morning, Sept. 23, 2026. Intraday commodity, currency, futures and European equity prices can change throughout the trading session.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.

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