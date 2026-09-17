Overseas Markets Mixed After Fed Rate Hike

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 17, 2026 (STL.News) Overseas Markets – Overseas stock markets delivered a mixed performance Thursday as investors worldwide digested the Federal Reserve’s first interest-rate increase in three years, a strengthening U.S. dollar, elevated geopolitical risks, and a welcome retreat in crude oil prices.

Asian markets finished the session divided, with Japan and Australia advancing while stocks in China and Hong Kong declined. European markets opened broadly higher as lower oil prices and stabilizing government bond yields helped offset concerns about tighter U.S. monetary policy.

The central issue driving global markets remains interest rates.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday increased its benchmark federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a target range of 3.75% to 4.00%, its first rate increase since 2023. More importantly for financial markets, policymakers said additional tightening could follow as the central bank tries to push inflation back toward its 2% target.

Overseas Markets – Overseas Market Snapshot

Asia-Pacific closing levels

Index Close Change Japan Nikkei 225 64,136.25 +0.33% Japan TOPIX 4,094 +0.80% Hong Kong Hang Seng 24,604 -0.44% Shanghai Composite 3,875 -0.41% Shenzhen Component 13,409 -0.33% South Korea KOSPI 6,715.41 -0.04% Australia S&P/ASX 200 8,732.40 +0.40%

Asian closing figures showed the Hang Seng falling 109 points to 24,604, while mainland China’s Shanghai Composite declined 16 points to 3,875. Japan’s Nikkei gained 213 points to 64,136, and the broader TOPIX climbed approximately 0.8%. South Korea finished almost unchanged.

Overseas Markets – European markets early Thursday

Index Early Trading STOXX Europe 600 +0.5% Germany DAX +0.5% U.K. FTSE 100 +0.6% European Travel Stocks +0.8% European Automakers +0.8%

European figures are intraday and subject to change before Thursday’s closing bell. The STOXX 600 traded around 640 during morning trading.

Overseas Markets – Fed rate hike changes global market equation

The Federal Reserve’s decision was widely anticipated, limiting the initial shock to financial markets.

However, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh delivered a message that markets interpreted as more hawkish than expected.

The central bank unanimously increased rates by one-quarter percentage point, bringing the federal funds target range to 3.75%-4.00%.

More significantly, 16 of the 18 policymakers submitting rate projections expected at least one additional quarter-point increase before the end of 2026.

The Fed said the rate increase would support a more timely return to inflation’s 2% target.

The central bank is attempting to balance persistent inflation against signs that the U.S. economy remains resilient.

That combination creates a complicated environment for global investors. Higher U.S. rates can increase borrowing costs, strengthen the dollar, and pull investment capital toward dollar-denominated assets.

Overseas Markets – Dollar jumps to seven-week high

Currency markets reacted more dramatically than many stock markets.

The U.S. dollar climbed to approximately a seven-week high following the Fed announcement as investors adjusted expectations for future U.S. monetary policy.

The euro weakened to about $1.1463, while the Japanese yen initially fell to roughly ¥156.4 per dollar before recovering some of its losses.

The stronger dollar matters especially for emerging markets and countries that depend on imported commodities.

Many global commodities, including crude oil, are priced in dollars. When the dollar strengthens, those products effectively become more expensive for buyers using weaker currencies.

Higher U.S. rates can also encourage capital to move toward U.S. bonds and other dollar-denominated investments.

Overseas Markets – Japan bucks broader Asian weakness

Japanese stocks advanced despite the stronger dollar and uncertainty over global interest rates.

The Nikkei 225 closed at 64,136.25, gaining approximately 0.3%, while the broader TOPIX climbed about 0.8% to 4,094.

Investors bought shares that had recently suffered declines, including gaming and pharmaceutical stocks.

The weakening yen can also benefit major Japanese exporters because overseas revenue becomes more valuable when converted into yen.

But Japan is now approaching another potentially market-moving event.

Investors are awaiting the Bank of Japan’s policy decision Friday, with markets focused on whether Japanese policymakers will continue tightening monetary policy.

The Fed’s move adds another layer to that decision because the gap between U.S. and Japanese interest rates has been an important factor affecting the yen.

Overseas Markets – China and Hong Kong decline

Chinese markets moved in the opposite direction.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.44% to 24,604, while the Hang Seng Tech Index fell 0.34%.

The mainland Shanghai Composite dropped 0.41% to 3,875, while the Shenzhen Component fell 0.33% to 13,409 and the ChiNext Index declined 0.4%.

Higher U.S. rates and a stronger dollar can further challenge Chinese and other Asian assets by tightening global financial conditions.

The ongoing conflict involving Iran also remains a concern because of its potential impact on energy prices and inflation.

Overseas Markets – South Korea finishes nearly unchanged

South Korea’s KOSPI surrendered earlier gains and closed almost flat at 6,715.41, down approximately 0.04%.

Investors remained cautious ahead of the Bank of Japan decision and continued assessing the implications of tighter U.S. monetary policy.

Australia performed better.

The S&P/ASX 200 gained approximately 0.4% to 8,732.40, while Taiwan’s Taiex advanced approximately 1%.

Overseas Markets – Falling oil provides relief

One of the more positive developments for financial markets Thursday morning was the continued decline in crude oil prices.

Oil prices extended their losses for a second session after reports that Saudi Arabia was offering additional crude cargoes through Oman, potentially replacing some supply affected by recent attacks on the kingdom’s East-West pipeline.

Brent crude remained above $100 per barrel, meaning energy prices are still historically elevated.

However, the direction matters.

Lower oil prices can reduce transportation, manufacturing, and energy costs while easing some of the inflationary pressure confronting central banks.

That is particularly important for Europe and major Asian economies that depend heavily on imported energy.

The decline in crude also contributed to gains in European airline and travel shares Thursday.

Overseas Markets – Europe moves higher

European investors responded more positively to the overnight developments.

The STOXX Europe 600 advanced approximately 0.5% to around 640 during morning trading, while Germany’s DAX gained approximately 0.5%.

Britain’s FTSE 100 climbed about 0.6%, supported by banking and healthcare shares, including HSBC and AstraZeneca.

Travel stocks gained approximately 0.8% as lower crude prices improved the outlook for fuel-sensitive companies.

Ryanair and Lufthansa both advanced more than 1% during early trading.

European automakers were also stronger, with BMW, Renault and Volkswagen gaining around 1% or more in early trading.

European investors also received somewhat encouraging inflation news.

A final reading showed eurozone inflation running at an annual rate of 3.2% in August, slightly below the preliminary estimate of 3.3%.

Overseas Markets – Bank of England becomes next major event

Attention now shifts toward the Bank of England.

The central bank is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged Thursday, but investors will closely examine its statement for indications about future tightening.

The decision matters more because elevated energy prices continue to threaten the inflation outlook in Britain and across Europe.

The European Central Bank already raised rates for the second time this year last week, reinforcing the broader trend toward tighter monetary conditions among major developed economies.

Overseas Markets – Bond market sends an important signal

Government bonds also deserve close attention following the Fed’s decision.

Short-term U.S. Treasury yields moved higher following the rate increase, reflecting expectations that monetary policy may remain restrictive.

Longer-term yields, however, fell slightly.

The 10-year Treasury yield slipped back below 5%, while the 30-year yield also edged lower after recently trading near a 19-year high.

That divergence could be significant.

It suggests investors are pricing higher short-term rates without necessarily expecting inflation to spiral indefinitely higher.

A sustained decline in longer-term Treasury yields would also ease pressure on equity valuations, mortgages, and corporate borrowing costs.

Overseas Markets – Geopolitical risk remains elevated

The biggest unpredictable factor remains the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis exchanged additional strikes Wednesday, widening another front in the regional conflict.

Energy markets remain particularly sensitive to any development threatening Saudi production, pipelines, export facilities or major shipping routes.

Although crude prices have declined during the past two sessions, another major disruption to Middle Eastern energy infrastructure could quickly reverse that trend.

That makes oil one of the most important indicators for investors to watch.

Overseas Markets – What overseas markets are telling Wall Street

Overseas Markets: Thursday’s overseas trading does not suggest investors are abandoning risk assets despite the Federal Reserve’s first rate increase in three years.

Instead, markets appear to be recalibrating.

Japan advanced. Australia gained. China and Hong Kong declined moderately. South Korea was essentially unchanged. European markets opened broadly higher.

That is considerably different from the type of synchronized global selloff that might occur if investors believed the Fed had made a major policy mistake or that another inflation crisis was imminent.

For U.S. investors, three indicators deserve particular attention Thursday: crude oil, Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar.

Further declines in oil would reduce inflation concerns.

Long-term Treasury yields staying below 5% could support stocks, particularly technology and other growth companies sensitive to interest rates.

But continued dollar strength could pressure multinational corporate earnings and emerging-market assets.

Wall Street futures pointed higher Thursday morning after Wednesday’s declines, suggesting U.S. investors may be willing to look beyond the immediate impact of the Fed increase.

The market’s next test will be whether declining oil prices and stabilizing bond yields can outweigh the prospect of additional Federal Reserve tightening.

For now, overseas markets are sending a relatively balanced message: investors recognize that monetary conditions are becoming tighter, but they have not abandoned equities.

With the Bank of England decision Thursday and the Bank of Japan decision approaching Friday, global interest-rate policy will remain at the center of financial markets for the remainder of the week.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational and news purposes only and should not be considered investment, financial, or trading advice. Market prices and index levels can change rapidly. Investors should conduct their own research and consult qualified financial professionals before making investment decisions.