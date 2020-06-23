Over Three Days, RGV Agents Seize More than $2M Worth of Drugs

EDINBURG, TX (STL.News) Since Friday, Border Patrol agents foiled three drug smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of more than 230 pounds of marijuana, over 53 pounds of cocaine, and nine pounds of methamphetamines.

Friday evening, agents working at the Falfurrias checkpoint were conducting immigration inspections when a service K-9 alerted to a vehicle. The vehicle was referred to secondary where agents discovered nine pounds of methamphetamines concealed in the vehicle. The methamphetamines have an estimated street value of $286K.

Saturday, Kingsville agents working at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint referred a tractor trailer for secondary inspection. Within the vehicle, agents discovered 53 lbs. of cocaine with an estimated value of almost $1.7M.

On Sunday, Rio Grande City agents working near Garceno, Texas, observed a vehicle leaving the river’s edge at a high rate of speed. When the smuggler noticed the agents, he made a U-turn, driving back to the river. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled to Mexico. Agents seized more than 230 pounds of marijuana, worth more than $185K.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity at (800) 863-9382.

Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation. The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.