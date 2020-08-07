Orlando Woman Lacherrica Garner Is The Newest Top Prize Winner

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Lacherrica Garner, 37, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Orlando District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Garner purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 5350 Central Florida Parkway in Orlando. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

