Orlando: Darrius Jaques Indicted On Firearm Charges

Felon, Darrius Jaques Garrett Indicted On Firearm Charges In Connection With Shooting

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced today the unsealing of an indictment charging Darrius Jaques Garrett (33, Orlando) with two counts of possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. If convicted, Garrett faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison on each count. The indictment also notifies Garrett that the United States intends to forfeit all firearms and ammunition recovered as a result of the offense conduct.

According to court documents, on May 27, 2022, Garrett was charged with knowingly possessing a Glock pistol and .22 caliber rounds of ammunition in connection with a shooting. At approximately 4:00 p.m. that day, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Americana Boulevard in Orlando where they found a man who had sustained gunshot wounds to the torso. That individual was later treated and released from the hospital. Surveillance images from a nearby business captured the shooting.

Five days later, on June 1, 2022, Garrett was observed in the same area by deputies with the same Dodge Charger depicted on the video. Inside, deputies found a loaded Glock firearm that authorities allege was used in the shooting.

Garrett is a five-time convicted felon and is therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Courtney D. Richardson-Jones.

This is another case prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety – one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and re-entry efforts. In the Middle District of Florida, U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.

