Oregon Governor Issues Statement on Bend Shooting

Governor Kate Brown Issues Statement on Bend Shooting

Salem, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown issued the following statement on the shooting that occurred in Bend last night:

“I am asking all Oregonians to keep the victims of last night’s shooting in Bend and their families in your thoughts and in your hearts today. Every Oregonian should be able to go to a grocery store without the fear of gun violence. While there is still much we don’t know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event.

“Last night’s shooting was one of several in Oregon just this weekend. The families of these victims will forever be impacted by these senseless acts. All Oregonians deserve to be safe from gun violence.”

