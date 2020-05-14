Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to Announce Counties Entering Phase I of Reopening

(STL.News) – Governor Kate Brown will hold a press availability tomorrow to announce the counties that can begin entering Phase I of reopening on May 15 under her framework for building a safe and strong Oregon. She will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority.

The press availability will be held by teleconference tomorrow, Thursday, May 14, at 10:00 AM PST.

Members of the media must RSVP for call-in information by emailing nikki.fisher@oregon.gov A live stream will be available for the public here .

Teleconference information will be provided to all reporters who RSVP to participate remotely. We will have an operator-assisted teleconference line available for this press conference. Thank you for working with us to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

The Governor’s Office continues to work with the Oregon Health Authority to update health and safety guidance for the reopening process. Members of the public with questions about the reopening process are encouraged to visit coronavirus.oregon.gov . A new version of the website will launch tomorrow, May 14, to help Oregonians navigate the guidance that applies at the county level and statewide.

Statewide retail guidance begins May 15, shopping malls to reopen county by county

Not all retail businesses were automatically closed by the Governor’s Stay Home, Save Lives order. Under the guidance for retailers issued last week, all retailers statewide, including those that were mandated to close previously, will be able to operate as long as they can implement the new safety measures required, effective May 15.

However, outdoor and indoor shopping malls will not reopen statewide. Malls will reopen county by county, as counties meet the prerequisites for reopening in Phase I.

Expanded emergency child care statewide for families returning to work

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Oregon child care providers have continued to operate by applying with the Early Learning Division to provide emergency child care––with priority given to the families of first responders, emergency workers, health care professionals, and other essential personnel working outside the home.

Beginning May 15, emergency child care will be expanded with new health and safety guidelines , as well as greater flexibility so that families returning to work under Oregon’s phased reopening can also have access to child care options. The new guidance also applies to other early learning programs, such as respite care and kindergarten transition.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE