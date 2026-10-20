Operation Not Forgotten 2026 Leads to 118 Arrests

Justice Department reports 548 investigations, 41 federal defendants, and 25 child victims identified or located during a six-month operation targeting violent crime in Native American communities.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – October 20, 2026 (STL.News) Operation Not Forgotten 2026 – The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI announced the results of Operation Not Forgotten 2026, a nationwide law enforcement initiative that supported 548 investigations, resulted in 118 arrests, and led to federal criminal charges against 41 individuals as authorities intensified efforts to investigate violent crimes affecting Native American tribal communities.

The six-month operation, conducted from April 1 through September 30, also resulted in 25 child victims being identified or located and 72 weapons recovered, according to the Justice Department.

Now in its fourth year, Operation Not Forgotten prioritizes unresolved crimes involving women and children, including missing persons, homicides, sexual assaults, domestic violence and child abuse.

Federal officials reported a 59% increase in investigations supported compared with 2025, while arrests rose 123% and the number of individuals federally charged increased 52%.

The operation reflects an expanded federal effort to address longstanding public safety concerns in Indian Country, where investigators frequently encounter complex jurisdictional arrangements, remote communities and unresolved violent crime cases.

Operation Not Forgotten 2026 – FBI Reports Significant Increase in Investigations

The Justice Department said the FBI conducted 990 interviews and 232 search operations during the six-month initiative.

Federal investigators worked alongside tribal police departments, U.S. attorneys’ offices, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and other law enforcement partners to investigate unresolved cases and pursue criminal charges.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said the federal government would continue prioritizing violent crime investigations affecting tribal communities.

“The Department of Justice will always work to deliver justice for the victims of violent crime in Indian country,” Blanche said.

FBI Director Kash Patel described the operation as part of an expanded federal commitment to tribal public safety.

According to the department, the FBI maintains approximately 400 agents dedicated to Indian Country investigations and operates 30 Safe Trails Task Forces.

Those resources support investigations involving violent offenses, criminal organizations and other threats affecting tribal communities.

The results also demonstrate the scale of the continuing investigative workload. Federal officials reported more than 4,000 open investigations in Indian Country involving deaths, child abuse, domestic violence, and adult sexual abuse.

Although the latest operation led to additional arrests and federal charges, the number of outstanding investigations underscores the need for sustained investigative resources.

Operation Not Forgotten 2026 – Wyoming Investigations Lead to 18 Federal Indictments

One of the Justice Department’s most significant developments involved the District of Wyoming.

Federal prosecutors reported indictments against 18 individuals for alleged violent crimes and child abuse offenses connected to the Wind River Indian Reservation.

Among the cases identified was United States v. Jose Benito Ocon.

Federal authorities allege that Ocon was involved in an August 2025 shooting near Riverton, Wyoming, in which a male passenger was shot in the head inside a moving vehicle.

Prosecutors further allege that the defendant subsequently turned the firearm toward two female witnesses.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Ocon with five felony counts, including first-degree murder, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The Justice Department said Ocon faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted of the applicable charges.

Another Wyoming case involves Darlynn Sheree Seminole, who was charged following a June 2026 domestic violence intervention by the Bureau of Indian Affairs Wind River Police Department.

Federal authorities allege that the incident involved severe physical injuries to a 10-year-old child.

Both cases illustrate the serious allegations federal investigators pursued during the operation.

The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Operation Not Forgotten 2026 – Nevada Murder Investigation Advances

In Nevada, federal prosecutors announced developments in a homicide investigation involving Anna Scott, a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe.

Scott was killed in February 2022 on the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony.

In July 2026, a federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment charging Delshay Astor with her alleged murder.

The indictment also charged Joel Christy with helping Astor avoid apprehension.

The case demonstrates how additional investigative resources can be directed toward violent crimes that remain unresolved years after their occurrence.

For families affected by homicide and missing-person investigations, progress in a criminal case may provide important answers, although an indictment does not establish guilt or guarantee a conviction.

The Nevada prosecution remains subject to the judicial process, and the defendants’ allegations must be proven in court.

Operation Not Forgotten 2026 – Minnesota Cases Involve Sexual Abuse and Domestic Violence

Federal authorities in Minnesota reported four cases charged during the Operation Not Forgotten surge.

The cases involved allegations including sexual abuse of minors, domestic assault causing substantial bodily injury, assault by strangulation, and assault with intent to commit kidnapping.

One of the defendants identified was Courtney John Barrett Sr., who was indicted September 22, 2026, on two counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota said many of the investigations involved cooperation between the FBI and the Red Lake Police Department.

U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen emphasized the importance of prosecuting crimes against children in tribal communities.

The Minnesota cases demonstrate the range of offenses being investigated under the initiative, which extends beyond missing-person and homicide investigations to include domestic violence and sexual offenses.

Federal prosecutors have not announced convictions in these cases; they have only identified the defendants and their charges.

Operation Not Forgotten 2026 – Montana Cases Include Homicide and Strangulation Charges

In Montana, federal prosecutors charged Michael Plentybuffalo in connection with the death of Shann Nomee.

Nomee disappeared during an extreme cold spell in January 2024.

Her body was subsequently discovered in a field north of Lodge Grass, Montana, following a community-led search.

According to the Justice Department, investigators received a tip that led them to Plentybuffalo.

The case remains pending trial.

Federal authorities also charged Lance Crookedarm in connection with an alleged violent assault and nonfatal strangulation of a female victim in May 2026.

Both prosecutions were among the examples the department identified in its national announcement.

The Montana cases highlight the importance of cooperation among federal investigators, tribal communities and individuals who provide information relevant to unresolved crimes.

Operation Not Forgotten 2026 – Arizona Investigations Target Violent Crimes

Federal prosecutors in Arizona reported at least four cases charged involving alleged crimes committed on the Navajo Nation.

The cases included two violent assaults, an arson, and aggravated sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.

Authorities also identified an additional assault case involving the Fort Apache Indian Reservation.

The allegations involve several categories of serious criminal offenses under federal investigation.

The Justice Department did not provide complete defendant information or final court dispositions for every Arizona case in its national announcement.

As with other prosecutions, the charges are allegations that the criminal justice system must establish.

Operation Not Forgotten 2026 – Operation Steadfast Promise Expands Federal Efforts

Operation Not Forgotten is part of a broader FBI initiative, Operation Steadfast Promise, announced in 2026.

The expanded initiative addresses violent crime and other criminal threats affecting tribal communities through additional investigations, personnel, and coordination among federal agencies.

According to the Justice Department, Operation Steadfast Promise has produced the following results since beginning in April:

More than 1,200 new investigations opened.

Criminal charges obtained against 678 individuals.

More than 700 arrests.

Approximately 2,260 weapons recovered.

140 drug seizures.

These figures represent the broader Operation Steadfast Promise initiative and should not be added to the separate Operation Not Forgotten totals as though they were independent operations.

The initiative involves cooperation among the FBI, U.S. attorneys’ offices, the Bureau of Indian Affairs Missing and Murdered Unit, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and tribal law enforcement agencies.

Federal officials say the objective is to improve investigative capacity and pursue accountability in cases involving violent crimes and other threats to public safety.

Operation Not Forgotten 2026 – Twelve FBI Field Offices Support Investigations

During Operation Not Forgotten 2026, the FBI temporarily assigned additional investigative, intelligence, and support personnel to assist investigations across Indian Country.

The department identified 12 participating FBI field offices:

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Billings, Montana; Detroit, Michigan; Denver, Colorado; Jackson, Mississippi; Las Vegas, Nevada; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Omaha, Nebraska; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and Salt Lake City, Utah.

The temporary assignments were intended to strengthen investigative capabilities in locations where additional personnel could help advance unresolved cases.

Investigators coordinated with tribal police agencies, federal prosecutors, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs to review evidence, interview witnesses, and pursue investigative leads.

Such cooperation matters because criminal jurisdiction in Indian Country can involve tribal, federal, and, in certain circumstances, state authorities.

Jurisdiction depends on several factors, including the location of an offense, the identities of those involved, and the nature of the alleged crime.

Coordinated investigations can help agencies address those complexities while ensuring that cases are referred to the appropriate prosecuting authority.

Operation Not Forgotten 2026 – FBI Expands Public Assistance and Reward Program

Federal authorities are also seeking additional public assistance in unresolved violent crime investigations.

The FBI’s Voices Not Forgotten initiative includes a searchable, interactive map highlighting cases in Indian Country where investigators are seeking information.

The resource is intended to increase awareness of unresolved homicides, kidnappings, and missing-person investigations.

In August 2026, the FBI announced a revised reward protocol involving publicly advertised cases of homicides, kidnappings, and missing persons in Indian Country where the bureau has assumed jurisdiction.

Under the protocol, eligible cases may offer rewards of up to $25,000.

The department described the initiative as part of its effort to encourage witnesses and other individuals with potentially useful information to contact investigators.

Public participation can be especially valuable when investigators seek information about a person’s last known whereabouts, potential witnesses, or events surrounding an alleged crime.

Individuals with information can contact their local FBI field office or submit tips through the FBI’s official website at https://tips.fbi.gov.

Operation Not Forgotten 2026 – Unresolved Crimes Remain a Major Challenge

Despite the increased investigative activity reported during Operation Not Forgotten 2026, the Justice Department acknowledged the substantial number of unresolved criminal investigations affecting tribal communities.

Federal officials described more than 4,000 open investigations within the broader Indian Country workload.

These include investigations involving deaths, child abuse, domestic violence, and adult sexual abuse.

The latest results provide measurable indicators of investigative activity, including interviews conducted, searches performed, suspects arrested, and criminal charges filed.

However, arrests and indictments do not equal convictions, and the department’s announcement does not indicate how many of the 548 supported investigations have reached final resolution.

The number of child victims identified or located also should not be interpreted as a count of missing children rescued. The department’s reported figure includes children identified or located during investigative activity but does not provide a complete breakdown of their circumstances.

These distinctions matter when evaluating the results of a large federal law enforcement initiative.

The announcement demonstrates increased investigative activity but does not, by itself, establish a corresponding reduction in violent crime rates across tribal communities.

Long-term assessments will depend on additional information, including case dispositions, investigative outcomes, and public safety trends.

Operation Not Forgotten 2026 – Federal Authorities Pledge Continued Investigations

The Justice Department said it will continue its commitment to Indian Country investigations beyond the six-month Operation Not Forgotten surge.

Federal authorities are emphasizing cooperation with tribal law enforcement, expanded investigative resources, and public participation in unresolved cases.

For communities affected by violent crime, the central challenge remains securing answers, supporting victims and ensuring that criminal allegations are thoroughly investigated.

The 2026 operation resulted in 118 arrests, federal charges against 41 individuals, and the identification or location of 25 child victims, while also providing investigative support in hundreds of cases.

Those results represent a significant volume of federal law enforcement activity over six months.

Nevertheless, the thousands of investigations that remain open demonstrate that addressing violent crime in Indian Country will require continued attention from federal, tribal, and other law enforcement agencies.

The Justice Department and FBI have indicated that Operation Steadfast Promise will remain part of that ongoing effort.

Legal note: Criminal charges and indictments are allegations, not findings of guilt. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

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