Online Gambling: Latest Trends and What’s Ahead

(STL.News) According to PRNewswire, the global gambling market is set to be valued at over 747.9 billion USD by the end of this year. With a CAGR of 3.6%, it’s projected to reach a value of over 876 billion USD by 2026.

When it comes to online gambling, it has a bigger CAGR estimate which is 11.49% for the next five years. Mordor Intelligence reports that some of the countries where online gambling is huge are the US, Canada, Mexica, Germany, the UK, China, Australia, and India.

In India alone, the gambling market has grown by 37% since last year. There are also reports that the Indian gambling industry is already worth 60 billion USD. The growth of gambling in the country is evident in how betting sites in India are starting to get plentiful.

Meanwhile, in the United States, it is estimated that around 80% of American adults gamble at least once in their lifetime. Surveys also suggest that more people are spending more time on mobile gambling.

North America is now the fastest-growing region when it comes to online gambling. This makes a lot of sense since more and more states in the US are starting to regulate online and offline sports betting.

While more states in the US are now allowing sports betting, Canada is still a largely unregulated market for online gambling. Other countries like Mexico are now reviewing their gambling laws to keep up with modern-day online gambling.

Biggest Online Gambling Groups

According to Mordor Intelligence, these companies are now the key players in the online gambling scene:

Flutter Entertainment PLC

Entain PLC

Betsson AB

Bet365

Kindred Group PLC

In the United States, here are the top online casino companies:

DraftKings

SugarHouse-Rivers

Betfair-FanDuel

ROAR

Golden Nugget

PokerStars

In India, here are the most popular online gambling sites:

10CRIC

Genesis Casino

Royal Panda

Betway

Jonny Jackpot

Karamba

Fun88

Megarush

22Bet

Jackpot City

Meanwhile, in Canada, here are the top Gambling Companies based on a Glassdoor report:

OLG

IGT

Pure Canadian Gaming

Great Canadian Gaming

Bally’s Interactive

Caesar’s Entertainment

Hollywood Casino

Entain

Great Blue Heron Charity Casino

Aria Resort & Casino

Statista also reported that these are the leading gambling companies in Mexico as of 2021:

Loteria Nacional

Grupo Caliente

Codere Mexico

When it comes to stock market value, here are the top 10 biggest online gambling companies based on the Market Business News report:

Caesars Entertainment

Las Vegas Sands

Flutter Entertainment

MGM Resorts

DraftKings

Wynn Resorts

Penn Entertainment

Boyd Gaming

888 Holdings

Churchill Downs Incorporated

The Latest Online Gambling Trends

With the popularity of gambling, trends are now starting to form. Here are the latest trends in the online gambling industry that we’ll see more of in the coming years.

Mobile Gambling

As of December 2022, there are now 6.64 billion smartphone users worldwide, that’s about 83.07% of the world’s population. The leading mobile users today are the US, the UK, Germany, and France.

The top 3 countries alone have some of the biggest online gambling markets, so we can assume that many of the punters in these areas are placing their bets online.

Smartphones just really make it easier for gamblers to play their favorite casino games and bet on sports anytime and anywhere they are.

Crypto Gambling

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple are starting to gain more users. That’s why many international online casinos and sportsbooks are now allowing crypto transactions.

Using crypto makes international transactions fast, safe, and private. Many online gamblers are starting to prefer crypto gambling because of possible anonymity. Typically, crypto casinos are also the fastest when it comes to payouts.

Live Casino Gaming

Live casinos are starting to become all the rage. It’s the best option for online casino players who want to experience what it’s like to play at casino tables in gambling hotspots.

Some of the most popular live dealer game providers today are Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Ezugi, Fresh Deck Studios, and Visionary iGaming.

Wearables

Wearables may not be a popular option yet right now, but it’s seen as the near future of gaming and online gambling. This means that we’re nearing a time when more people would gamble on their wearable smart devices like smartwatches and smart glasses.

Virtual and Augmented Reality

Online gambling sites seem to be striving to give their market a revolutionary online gaming experience. The use of virtual and augmented reality tech surely takes their services to another level.

Online casino gaming and betting are now much more immersive thanks to this. Even land casinos are implementing such technologies, so we’ll see more operators use these technologies.