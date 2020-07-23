Omaha Woman Kimberly Ann Jacobsen Sentenced to 74 Months in Prison for Distributing Meth

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced on Thursday, July 16, 2020, United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Kimberly Ann Jacobsen, age 54, of Omaha, to 74 months in prison for distribution of methamphetamine. Jacobsen was ordered to serve a period of supervised release of four years to follow her prison term and pay a $100 special assessment to the Crime Victims’ Fund. There is no parole in the federal system.

In October of 2019, Jacobsen sold 97 grams of methamphetamine in two undercover law enforcement operations. Jacobsen pleaded guilty to the offense on March 6, 2020. This is Jacobsen’s second federal felony methamphetamine conviction.

This matter was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department, the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

