Business

Olive Barrington King Pleaded Guilty – Theft Government Funds

May 25, 2023
Smith

Orlando, FL (STL.News) United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces that Oliver Barrington King (44, Deland) has pleaded guilty to theft of government funds.  King faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.  In addition, King has agreed to forfeit $16,618.91, the amount he obtained as a result of the offense.  A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

According to the plea agreement, King was the property manager for an apartment complex that received Section 8 project-based rental assistance funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).  As a property manager, King had access to HUD funding and misappropriated the government funds for his own unjust enrichment.

This case was investigated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development – Office of Inspector General.  It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shannon Laurie.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Justice