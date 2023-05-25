Olive Barrington King Pleaded Guilty – Theft Government Funds

Orlando, FL (STL.News) United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces that Oliver Barrington King (44, Deland) has pleaded guilty to theft of government funds. King faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. In addition, King has agreed to forfeit $16,618.91, the amount he obtained as a result of the offense. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

According to the plea agreement, King was the property manager for an apartment complex that received Section 8 project-based rental assistance funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). As a property manager, King had access to HUD funding and misappropriated the government funds for his own unjust enrichment.

This case was investigated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development – Office of Inspector General. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shannon Laurie.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Justice