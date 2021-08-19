Oklahoma Governor Stitt Appoints Kyle Cabelka

Oklahoma City, OK (STL.News) Governor Kevin Stitt announced he has appointed Kyle Cabelka as the District Attorney for District 5, which covers Comanche and Cotton Counties. Cabelka’s appointment fills the vacancy created when Fred C. Smith retired on June 30.

“Kyle Cabelka has years of experience upholding justice and the rule of law in his community and I am confident he will succeed in this new role and continue to protect Oklahomans,” said Gov. Stitt.

Cabelka has worked in this District Attorney’s office since he was in law school at Oklahoma City University. He began interning as a licensed legal intern in Comanche and Cotton Counties in May 2011. After receiving his Juris Doctor in 2013, he continued his career there as an assistant district attorney through 2016 when he was promoted to serve as first assistant.

Cabelka prosecuted felony and misdemeanor crimes as first assistant, and advised Comanche and Cotton Counties’ elected officials on legal matters related to their offices. He led Comanche County’s Multi-Disciplinary Team, formed under state statute, to protect children from abuse, and organized and participated in diversion programs covering mental health and drug court, among other areas. He was also responsible for providing training on legal updates for local law enforcement, coordinated case prosecution with victims, and handled out-of-county conflict cases as assigned by the AG’s office.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected by Governor Stitt to serve as District Attorney of Comanche and Cotton Counties,” said Cabelka. “It means a lot to me to continue to serve as a prosecutor in my hometown. I look forward to partnering with local law enforcement to make Southwest Oklahoma a safer place for our families and communities.”

Area legislators praised Cabelka’s appointment for his character and commitment to Comanche and Cotton Counties.

“Kyle has been an integral part of this community for his entire life. He is an upstanding Oklahoman, and I know he will serve this role with honesty and integrity for years to come,” said Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton

“I’m excited Mr. Cabelka is willing to step up and serve in the capacity of District Attorney. Our DA’s play a critical role in the criminal justice system and I have confidence in Mr. Cabelka’s abilities to perform this vital public safety role,” said Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton.

“Kyle has been dedicated to his profession and community while serving as the assistant DA for close to ten years. I know he will continue to serve the DA’s office honorably in this new role,” said Sen. Chris Kidd, R-Waurika.

Stitt’s appointment order can be read here.