Oklahoma Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Fallen Officers

Governor Stitt Directs Flags Lowered to Half-Staff to Honor Fallen Officers

(STL.News) On Thursday Governor Stitt directed all American and Oklahoma flags on State property to be lowered to half-staff from 8:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, until sundown on Sunday, August 28, 2022, to honor both Robert Blaine Swartz, whose life was cut short while fulfilling his duties as a Sergeant in the Oklahoma County Sheriff Department on August 22, 2022, and Captain William Riley Hargraves of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, who was tragically killed on August 19, 2022.

“Oklahoma mourns the loss of fallen officers Robert Blaine Swartz and Captain William Riley Hargraves and our hearts are with the families and loved ones they left behind,” said Governor Stitt. “We must never take for granted the sacrifices our brave men and women in law enforcement make every single day and we will never forget those who gave their life to keep us safe.”

A veteran of the United States Army Reserves, Sgt. Swartz continued his life of public service by joining the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office in December of 1997. During his 25-year tenure with the Sheriff’s Department, Sgt. Swartz happily worked any position, department, or task to which he was assigned. Sgt. Swartz leaves behind a loving family, including his son Austin, his wife, Kim, and two grandchildren, Raegan and Rowan.

A 2000 graduate of the C.L.E.E.T. Law Enforcement Academy, Captain Hargraves’ exemplary service to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Osage Cove Fire Department, as a C.L.E.E.T. Firearms Instructor, and our state will not be forgotten. Captain Hargraves leaves behind a loving family, including his wife, Emily, and three children, Benjamin, Gracie, and Presley.

Last Modified on Aug 26, 2022

