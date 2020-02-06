Okaloosa Armed Career Criminal Dennis A. Toomer Sentenced To Twenty Years in Prison For Possession Of Firearm By Convicted Felon

(STL.News) – Dennis A. Toomer, 37, of Valparaiso, Florida, was sentenced to 240 months in

federal prison after having previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted

felon. The sentence was announced today by Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern

District of Florida.

“We will vigorously prosecute those whose actions recklessly endanger the public,” U.S. Attorney

Keefe said. “This convicted felon chose to arm himself with a firearm and now will pay the heavy

consequences for his actions.”

In the early morning hours of May 8, 2019, Toomer was arrested by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s

Office after battering his pregnant girlfriend and threatening her and her two juvenile brothers

with a loaded handgun. Toomer was prohibited from having a firearm because he had been previously

convicted of 15 felony offenses, including five battery convictions, four drug- related

convictions, and a conviction for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Because Toomer had at

least three prior convictions for a violent felony or a serious drug offense, he was subject to

enhanced penalties under the Armed Career Criminal Act.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alicia Forbes prosecuted the case after a joint investigation by the Bureau

of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

“Reducing violent crime and protecting the public in the communities that we serve is a priority

for ATF,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Daryl McCrary. “We will continue to work vigorously with

our law enforcement partners to make sure those individuals who commit violent firearms crimes are

prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce

gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of

2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence;

enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting

gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant

Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources

are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities. The United States Attorney’s Office prosecuted this case with support from Project Guardian partners, the Pensacola Police

Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. For more information about Project Guardian, please visit:

https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndfl/pr/attorney-general-announces-launch-project-guardian-nationwide-strategic-plan-reduce-gun.

