Ohio; Thomas G. Bares indicted for threatening communications

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman announced that a federal grand jury sitting in Cleveland has returned a one-count indictment against Thomas G. Bares, age 53, of Concord Township, Ohio for interstate threatening communications.

According to court documents, between on or about August 18, 2020 and on or about August 21, 2020, the defendant is accused of knowingly and willfully transmitting communications containing threats to injure students, teachers, and staff at Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills, Ohio. The defendant allegedly posted online videos, images and sent a text message to a person whose identity is known to the grand jury, all threatening physical harm against the school.

A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, the defendant’s sentence will be determined by the Court after review of factors unique to this case, including the defendant’s prior criminal record, if any, the defendant’s role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation.

In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum and in most cases it will be less than the maximum.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the Cleveland Division of the FBI and the Village of Gates Mills Police Department. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ranya Elzein.

