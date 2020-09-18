Ohio; Operation Legend: Case of the Day | OPA

(STL.News) – Each weekday, the Department of Justice will highlight a case that has resulted from Operation Legend. Today’s case is out of the Northern District of Ohio. Operation Legend launched in Cleveland on July 29, 2020, in response to the city facing increased homicide and non-fatal shooting rates.

United States vs. Antwan Bohanon

An Ohio man was charged on Aug. 13, 2020, in federal court in the Northern District of Ohio with illegally dealing in firearms without a federal firearms license.

“This defendant is accused of dealing firearms in the city of Cleveland without a license,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. “He went to great lengths to acquire, advertise and sell firearms to many people in the city of Cleveland, including those who are prohibited under federal law from purchasing or possessing a gun. In fact, some of the firearms that the defendant allegedly sold later appeared in separate criminal cases. Even just one gun in the hands of someone who should not be in possession of a firearm can have dire consequences.”

According to court documents, Antwan Bohanon allegedly purchased multiple firearms outside of the city of Cleveland and later resold them inside of the city to various individuals, including some prohibited under federal law from purchasing or possessing a firearm. Bohanon would often post images of his firearms for sale to his personal Instagram account at prices higher than market value. According to the ATF affiant of the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, individuals who are unable to purchase firearms legitimately will frequently pay a much higher price to obtain one.

In addition, court documents show that some of the firearms Bohanon sold were later used in criminal activity.

The following is a list of firearms Bohanon is accused of importing, manufacturing, or dealing:

A Glock, Model 22 pistol A Glock, Model 19 pistol A Ruger, Model Lc9 pistol A Glock, Model 23 pistol A Ruger, Model SR9c pistol A Glock model 26 pistol A Taurus, model PT92AF pistol A Smith and Wesson, Model SD40VE pistol A Taurus, Model PT24/7 Pro C pistol A Smth and Wesson, Model M&P 9 Shield pistol A Glock, Model 40 pistol A Taurus, Model PT111 G2 pistol A Taurus, Model G2C pistol A Taurus, Model G2C pistol A Tuarus, Model G2C pistol A Tuarus, Model PT111 G2 pistol A Tuarus, Model PT111 G2 pistol A Glock, Model 19 pistol A Springfield/HS Product Model XD pistol A Glock, Model 23 pistol A Tuarus, Model PT111 G2 pistol A Tuarus, Model PT111 G2 pistol A Springfield/HS Product Model XD pistol A Glock, Model 30S pistol A Glock, Model 26 pistol A Glock, Model 27 pistol A Glock, Model 26 pistol A Glock, Model 23 pistol A Glock, Model 23 pistol A Tuarus, Model PT111 G2 pistol A Tuarus, Model PT111 G2 pistol A Ruger, Model LC9 pistol A Glock, Model 27 pistol A Glock, Model 26 pistol A Glock, Model 23 pistol A Glock, Model 26 pistol A Glock, Model 27 pistol A Springfield/HS Product Model XD pistol A Ruger, Model Security 9 pistol

The details contained in the charging document are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Background on Operation Legend

Since its inception, Operation Legend has yielded more than 2000 local, state, and federal arrests, with more than 592 defendants charged with federal crimes.

President Trump promised to assist America’s cities that have been plagued by violence. In July, Attorney General William P. Barr announced the launch of Operation Legend, a sustained, systematic and coordinated law enforcement initiative across all federal law enforcement agencies working in conjunction with state and local law enforcement officials to fight violent crime in cities across America that were experiencing an uptick in violence. Operation Legend is named after four-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed on June 29th in Kansas City, Missouri, while asleep in his home.

Operation Legend was launched in Kansas City, Mo., on July 8, 2020, and expanded to Chicago and Albuquerque on July 22, 2020, to Cleveland, Detroit, and Milwaukee on July 29, 2020, to St. Louis and Memphis on Aug. 6, 2020, and to Indianapolis on Aug. 14, 2020. As part of Operation Legend, Attorney General Barr has directed federal agents from the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, DEA and ATF to surge resources to these cities to help state and local officials fighting violent crime.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE