Ohio man sentenced to decade in prison for drug charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Andre Duana Bundy, of Youngstown, Ohio, was sentenced this week to 121 months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Bundy, 39, pleaded guilty in March 2022 to one count of “Distribution of 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.” Bundy admitted to selling 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in August 2021 in Hancock County.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Shawn M. Adkins and Clayton J. Reid prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Drug Enforcement Administration Wheeling; the Drug Enforcement Administration Youngstown; and the Ohio Highway Patrol investigated. The Marshall County Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; and the Mahoning County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.